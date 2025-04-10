Clarke, Murray girls run in DeWitt Invitational

The annual Clarke DeWitt girls Invitational was last Thursday, with Clarke hosting area schools, including neighboring Murray.

The Lady Indians took first in the 4x100m shuttle hurdle relay for Division A, with a time of 1:12.70 - the relay consisted of Josie Moore, Miah Graves, Finely Cooper and Reagan Fry. Kya Thornton placed fourth in the 100m dash with a time of 12.97 and Cooper took fourth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 18.16.

The relay team for the 4x200m took third, and the 800 sprint medley and 4x100m relay both took fifth. There were two, fifth place finishers - Fry in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:18.02 and Mallory Tidman in discus with a distance of 90-08.

The Lady Mustangs placed sixth of nine teams with a score of 42. Central Decatur took first with 149 points, Wayne second with 134 points and Pleasantville third with 106 points.

Individually, Keirsten Klein took first in both the discus and shot put, with distances of 100-04 and 32-03.00. Third place finishes went to Aylah Miller in the 800m run with a time of 2:55.56 and Maliya Berry in the discus with a throw of 89-03. Miller took fifth in the 400m dash and Sierra Cleghorn took fifth in the 400m hurdles.

Team relays of the 800 sprint medley and 4x100m shuttle hurdle placed fifth.

Clarke results

100m dash

4. Thornton - 12.97

14. Ji Aldeityrriaga Hernan - 17.16

100m hurdles

4. Cooper - 18.16

6. Fry - 18.87

200m dash

13. Graves - 30.45

16. Aldeityrriaga Hernan - 38.15

400m dash

11. Kadence Henry - 1:14.74

400m hurdles

5. Fry - 1:18.02

800m run

11. Izzy Hay - 2:56.00

1500m run

6. Claire Jacobsen - 5:57.13

3000m run

6. Jacobsen - 12:48.13

Discus

5. Tidman - 90-08

18. Ahnyka Hewlett - 62-09

19. Madelyn Sweeney - x62-02

22. Abbie Schlichte - x51-07

Shot put

12. Sweeney - 25-02.00

13. Schlichte - 24-11.00

14. Hewlett - x24-07.00

19. Tidman - x23-03.00

800 sprint medley

5. 2:04.69

4x100m relay

5. 54.55

4x100m relay

9. x1:05.97

4x200m relay

3. 1:55.39

4x200m relay

8. x2:19.29

4x100m shuttle hurdle

1. 1:12.70

Distance medley

8. 5:21.18

Murray results

100m dash

13. Victoria Johnson - 17.66

100m hurdles

11. Marlee Busick - 20.94

200m dash

13. Arlette Esteban - 37.37

14. Macee Penick - 39.81

400m dash

5. Aylah Miller - 1:09.54

12. Maryssa McMurry - 1:18.24

400m hurdles

5. Sierra Cleghorn - 1:21.00

800m run

3. Miller - 2:55.65

1500m run

6. Kinga KuKus - 6:46.47

Discus

1. Klein - 100-04

3. Berry - 89-03

19. Addie Eckels - x48-03

Long jump

7. KuKus - 12-05.00

9. McMurry - 12-03.25

Shot put

1. Klein - 32-03.00

6. Karina Romero - 28-05.00

13. Eckels - x22-10.50

800 sprint medley

5. 2:14.17

4x100m relay

7. 1:02.51

4x200m relay

7. 2:13.37

4x100m shuttle hurdle

5. 1:30.53

Distance medley

7. 5:58.96