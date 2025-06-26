Clarke County Hospital Now Offering Specialized Wound Care Services

Clarke County Hospital is proud to announce the addition of specialized Wound Care services for individuals with chronic or non-healing wounds. Led by Megan Kohler, ARNP, a certified wound care expert, this new service line is designed to help patients heal faster and achieve better outcomes through timely, consistent, and compassionate care.

Megan Kohler, ARNP

Megan Kohler, ARNP, brings more than a decade of nursing experience to the role and has been an Advanced Practice Provider since 2022. In addition to her role as a Convenient Care Provider at Clarke County Clinic, she now offers specialized wound care services. Megan holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Grand View University and a Master of Science in Nursing from Clarkson College.

The Wound Care program at Clarke County Hospital offers comprehensive evaluation and management of a wide variety of wound types, including diabetic wounds, non-healing surgical wounds, pressure ulcers, vascular ulcers, skin ulcers, and other problematic wounds that won’t heal. Patients benefit from a personalized treatment approach and seamless coordination with their primary care providers.