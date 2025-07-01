UTV accident kills Thayer man

A Thayer man was killed in a UTV accident in rural Clarke County Sunday night.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Andrew J. Neisemier, 45, and a juvenile passenger were northbound on 110th Avenue, just north of Oakwood Street when Neisemier lost control of the 2020 Polaris UTV he was driving.

The UTV entered the east ditch where it overturned and partially ejected Neisemier.

Neisemier was pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile passenger was transported by helicopter to a Des Moines hospital for suspected injuries. His condition has not been released.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Clarke County ambulance.