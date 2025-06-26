Hands-free law goes into effect Tuesday

Fifteen years after texting while driving was banned in Iowa, the same will be true for the use of handheld electronic devices - such as cell phones - starting July 1.

In July 2010, a new law made it illegal for drivers to “use a hand-held electronic communication device to write, send or view an electronic message while driving a motor vehicle unless the motor vehicle is at a complete stop off the traveled portion of the roadway” [Iowa Code 321.276]. However, drivers were still allowed to manually use their phones for calls or GPS purposes, making enforcement of the law difficult. The past several legislative sessions have seen hands-free bills introduced, but ultimately fail to garner enough support to make it out of both House and Senate for the governor’s desk. This year, that support came.

A hands-free bill was a priority of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ this legislative session, as mentioned in her January Condition of the State address. The push came in part from having met with the family of Roland Taylor, a Terril man, who was killed in 2023 when a distracted driver hit the tractor he was driving and he was thrown off. Other families affected by distracted driving had also spoken to Reynolds and advocated for handsfree laws.

In January, Senate File 22, “a bill for an act relating to the use of an electronic device in a voice-activated or handsfree mode while driving, providing penalties and making penalties applicable,” was introduced and referred to committee on Judiciary. On March 18, the bill passed the Iowa Senate by a vote of 47-1, and the Iowa House passed the bill on March 26 with a 84-11 vote. It was signed by Reynolds on April 2.

Signing

A signing of SF 22 was held at Reynolds’ office, where she was joined by law enforcement officers and families of Iowans who had lost a loved one to distracted driving. At the signing, Reynolds was quoted as saying,

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to their families for being here today and for their tireless advocacy,” Reynolds said. “I can’t imagine how hard it’s been to tell and to retell your stories, but your courage will save lives. So, on behalf of all the families across our great state, thank you… It’s especially meaningful that we did so on April 2, exactly two years to the day Roland Taylor was tragically killed by a distracted driver. It was an honor to sign this bill in his memory and in memory of every Iowan lost to distracted driving.”

With the passing of the law, Iowa joined 30 other states and four U.S. territories that prohibit the use of handheld cellular devices while driving.

The bill goes into effect July 1, which will allow law enforcement officers to issue violation warnings through the rest of 2025.

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, the use of handheld electronic devices while driving can result in a fine of $100. If the use of a cell phone while driving results in an injury, the fine is $500. Use of a phone that causes death will be fined $1,000.

Do’s and Dont’s

Iowa code defines an electronic device as, “one that is powered by electricity, including by a battery, and that is capable of being used to compose, send, receive or read an electronic message, or that is capable of storing, retrieving on-demand or displaying videos, movies, broadcast television images, visual images or audio or video data files.”

This includes cell phones, but also PDAs, tablets and other mobile computers, gaming devices and similar portable devices that can be used for electronic communication.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a set of guidelines to help drivers know what they can and cannot do when driving in relation to electronic devices.

Drivers cannot: Engage in a call if not in hands-free mode; manually enter or select a number or GPS location; hold, view or use an electronic device; do more than a single touch to active or deactivate device; view or use verbal commands for video calls and streaming or use a device when the vehicle is not at a complete stop.

Drivers can: Make a hands-free call or voice-activated call; enter a phone number or GPS by voice command; use the device in a hands-free or voice-activated mode; use verbal commands; use a single touch to activate or deactivate and use the device when at a complete stop off of the traveled portion of roadway, or as far from the center as possible.

There are some exemptions to the law to include public safety agencies, healthcare professionals in an emergency, reporting an emergency, operating an implement of husbandry and utility maintenance workers.