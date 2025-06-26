New ORBIT Center Hosts Statewide Economic Development Roundtable

Southwestern Community College (SWCC) hosted a dynamic manufacturing roundtable at the newly launched ORBIT Center (Osceola Regional Business Industrial Training) this past Wednesday. The event was a featured stop during an Iowa Community College Economic Developers annual retreat, drawing overtwo-dozen economic development professionals and educators from across the state.

The roundtable focused on workforce development, industry collaboration, and the critical role the ORBIT Center will play in preparing the region for the future of advanced manufacturing and workforce development. Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) Executive Director, Andrew B. Clark welcomed attendees and led the panel discussion with key voices from local manufacturing employers and SWCC instructors.

Representatives from major regional employers, Paul Mueller Company, Miller Products Company, and Altec Industries, Inc., shared their current workforce challenges and how they see the ORBIT Center supporting upskilling, training, and employee retention.



Amy Starlin, HR Supervisor at Paul Mueller Company, emphasized the company’s need for maintenance techs, leadership development, and LEAN manufacturing skills.

“We’re committed to investing in our team through paid training and tuition reimbursement,” she said. “Having these resources right here in Osceola will be a game changer.”



Kerry Richardson, President of Miller Products, stressed the difficulty of providing technical training such as CNC operation and even basic mathematical proficiency measurement skills on the shop floor.

“The ORBIT Center provides a distraction-free environment where foundational skills can be developed before new hires enter production,” he noted.



Joe Reinert, of Altec, discussed the company’s expansion and shift toward a paperless manufacturing process, highlighting a growing need for digital fluency.

“ORBIT allows us to simulate real-world tasks in a hands-on environment before new tech is applied on the production line,” he said.

Shawn Oaks, instructor of SWCC’s Applied Engineering Technologyprogram, outlined how the curriculum at the ORBIT Center will align with industry demands, covering essential areas such as industrial maintenance, PLCs, automation, robotics, and LEAN systems. Additional courses in technical writing, math, and soft skills willalso be included.

Oaks, who’s program is being relocatedfrom SWCC’s Creston campus to Osceola, emphasized, “This facility brings us closer to the industries we serve. We’re not only educating students, we’re creating a pipeline of skilled workers tailored to meet local needs.”

SWCC is also discussing launching modular, stackable credential programs in areas like mechanical systems, electrical, and automation technology—allowing both traditional students and working professionals to advance at their own pace.

More than two-dozen economic development professionals and educators from across the state participated in the roundtable conversation at the ORBIT Center. (Contributed photo)

As the roundtablecame to a close, panelists discussed future-focused training needs, particularly in automation, AI, and robotics, while emphasizing the importance of core competencies like blueprint reading, maintenance basics, and communication. Employers expressed strong interest in micro-credentials, evening classes, and adjunct instructors from industry, particularly for specialized skills like SolidWorks, refrigeration systems, and CNC programming.

“The ORBIT Center will be a model for how education and industry can work hand-in-hand,” said Clark. “The ORBIT Center isn’t just a building, it’s a workforce development hub for all of southern Iowa.”

SWCC’s Vice President of Economic Development, Wayne Pantini added, “We are very fortunate to have the ORBIT Center coupled with the SWCC Osceola Center in our region. Together, these assets give us a competitive advantage in training a skilled, ready workforce.”

For more information about the ORBIT Center, please reach out to the Clarke county Development Corporation at 115 E. Washington Street, Osceola, Iowa 50213, Phone: 641-342-2944, email info@clarkecountyiowa.com

For questions regarding curriculum and programming through the ORBIT Center, please contact Shawn Oaks through the SWCC Osceola Campus at 2520 College Drive, Osceola, Iowa 50213, phone: 641-342-3531.

About the ORBIT Center

Developed by the Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) and supported by industry and community stakeholders, the ORBIT Center was designed to close regional workforce gaps in manufacturing, engineering, and industrial technologies. Partnering with Southwestern Community College (SWCC), the center offers hands-on training for high-demand careers. Courses begin Fall 2025.