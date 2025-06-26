Council amends sidewalk program incentive

As costs for goods and services continue to go up, Osceola City Council approved an amendment to the amount paid to citizens who utilize the city’s sidewalk program funding from $7 to $10 per linear foot; the amendment was approved at the June 17 council meeting.

A program that began in 2000, private property owners within the city who wished to construct or replace the sidewalk in front of their house in the street right-of-way could apply for funding through the city to share in the cost. Through the program, the city would award $7 per linear foot up to $500 for eligible projects.

City Administrator Ty Wheeler explained that a request had come to the city from the council from former councilman Dan Hooper to look into increasing the incentive, as the costs of concrete and other materials had gone up over the years. A discussion on the matter was had at the June 3 meeting, with Wheeler looking at cost factors before bringing his recommendation back to the council.

“I considered what the cost of just concrete was, because that $7/ft up to $500, there was a time when that really did cover the material cost,” Wheeler said, noting that not all sidewalk projects look the same.

If current pricing for concrete comes in at $200-linear-feet, Wheeler said he came in at offering $10 a linear foot with a $1,000 cap. For example, a 50-feet frontage under the current program would see the amount paid at $350, while the same project with an amended amount at $500.

When asked how many people a year typically apply for the program, Wheeler replied generally less than three, though he didn’t think it had to do with the funding amount.

With various city sidewalk programs that have occurred over the past few years, Wheeler said that had probably taken away some of the needs for private owners to work on sidewalks themselves.

“I think it’s more that we have hit a lot of the major corridors with sidewalks,” Wheeler said, citing the Safe Osceola Sidewalk program, trails and various street projects. “There’s been a lot of sidewalk built in the last 10-15 years.”

Mayor Thomas Kedley commended the sidewalks around town, from private owners to city projects.

“Let’s make our community more walkable,” Kedley said.

Sidewalk application forms can be found on the city’s website. Standards for residential sidewalks can be found in the city’s code of ordinances in chapter 136.08. Project funding is awarded after a project has been completed and the city street department has measured and confirmed that it meets code.

Fire election

Council approved the ratification of the 2025 election of officers for the Osceola Fire Department via resolution 2025-27.

Those elected and their positions in the 2025 election of officers for the Osceola Fire Department are: Byron Jimmerson, Fire Chief; Earnest Pettit, Deputy Chief; Bryant Schultz, Assistant Chief; Chris Mann, Captain; Hunter Simpson, Lieutenant; Mike Spalding, Lieutenant and Richard Thomas, EMS Captain.

July 1 meeting

The July 1 Osceola City Council meeting will be held at the Osceola Municipal Golf Course at its regular 7 p.m. time.