Clarke archers head to state

Several Clarke archers qualified for the State Archery Tournament to take place this Friday through Sunday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Qualifiers in the 3D Tournament are:

Elementary Division

Jayden Lampe, 5th grade

Middle School Division

Landon Fry, 8th grade

High School Division

Masan Redman, 9th grade

Lucas Steinbach, 10th grade

Bullseye Tournament qualifiers are:

Elementary Division

Jayden Lampe, 5th grade

Middle School Division

Chloe Cockayne, 6th grade

Landon Fry, 8th grade

Jordan Murphy, 8th grade

High School Division

Dwight Humphrey, 9th grade

Cole McCann, 12th grade

Masan Redman, 9th grade

Lucas Steinbach, 10th grade

Austin Stoll, 9th grade

Libby Wright, 10th grade

Clarke archers are coached by Caleb Brandauer.