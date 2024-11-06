November 06, 2024

Hay, Jacobsen run at state

By OST

On Saturday, Clarke cross country runners Claire Jacobsen and Izzy Hay competed in the Class 2A girls cross country state meet, along with 134 other runners.

Senior Jacobsen placed 71st with a final time of 21:18.5. Mile one was run in 6:22.5, mile two 7:04.3 and the final mile 7:51.7. Jacobsen’s time set a personal record.

Sophomore Hay finished in 85th, with a time of 21:35.9. She completed mile one in 6:20.1, mile two 7:04.8 and the last mile in 8:11.0

Noelle Steines of Tipton won the meet with a time of 18:12.8; Van Meter’s Laura Streck came in second with 18:31.8, and third went to McKenna Montgomery of Albia with a time of 18:43.8.