Big Reds overtake Indians

On the road at Centerville on Friday, the Clarke Indians fell in their football game 40-7, with their single score coming late in the fourth quarter.

Ryan Diehl scored the lone touchdown of the night, on a run from the one-yard line; Rafael Avalos kicked the point after. As quarterback, Diehl threw 18 times with 14 successful, picking up 110 passing yards. The Indians totaled just 56 rushing yards and 110 receiving yards, with Javier Munoz picking up 50 of those yards. Munoz returned the ball five times, totaling 56 yards.

Clarke hosts Van Meter (3-1) this Friday at 7 p.m.; Clarke lost last year 48-10 to the Bulldogs, who went on to win the Class 2A state championship.

PeeWee Cheer will perform at halftime.

Game stats

Centerville 21-19-0-0

Clarke 0-0-0-7

Clarke individual stats

RUSHING

Ryan Diehl 4-28-1(TD); Alec Wright 9-17; Milad Ibraheem 5-11

PASSING

Diehl 14/18-110

RECEIVING

Tate Shriver 2-7; Javier Munoz 3-50; Wright 1-10; Uriah Fry 2-15; Ethan Danley 6-28

KICK RETURNS

Munoz 5-56; Fry 1-4; Ibraheem 1-30

KICKING

Rafael Avalos 2-1(TB)-118

PUNTING

Avalos 4-150

Centerville team stats

RUSHING

28-274-6(TD)

PASSING

5/7-108

RECEIVING

5-108

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

45.0-31-0-3.0

FUMBLE RECOVERIES

2-12

KICKING

7-310

KICK RETURNS

1-26

TWO-PT CONVERSIONS

1-2