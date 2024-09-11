Murray volleyball week of Sept. 3

Murray volleyball hosted Central Decatur Sept. 3, falling 3-1 in four sets. Murray won their first set 26-24, and fell 25-20, 25-18 and 25-23 in the following three games.

Maliya Berry had 22 attacks over the four sets, Maryssa McMurry had 16 attacks, followed by Kenzi Mongar with 12, Madison Henrichs with 11, Leah Frederick with nine and Ella Mateer with five. Berry had the highest kills with seven of the team’s 17. On defense, Henrichs had the high digs at four.

When serving, the Lady Mustangs had a effective serve rate of 85.2%. Mallory Page had a 100% serve rate, with four of four good serves and one ace. Frederick had a 94.7% serve success rate, going 18 for 19 in serves with one ace. Henrichs went 16 for 18 serves with two aces, earning an 84.2% serve rate. Berry had an 82.4% serve rate, with 14 of 17 successful serves and four aces. Mongar and Aylah Miller had 87.5% and 85.7% serve rates, with seven of eight and six of seven respectively; Mongar had one ace. McMurry rounded out the serving with four for seven successful serves, garnering a 57.1% serve rate.

Murray hosted Orient-Macksburg on Tuesday, and travel to Lamoni tonight to take on the Lady Demons at 7 p.m.

Game stats

Central Decatur 3, Murray 1

Serving (aces)

Aylah Miller 6-7, Kenzi Mongar 7-8, Maryssa McMurry 4-7, Maliya Berry 14-17, Mallory Page 4-4, Madison Henrichs 16-19, Leah Frederick 18-19.

Attacks (kills)

Mongar 12-3, McMurry 16-3, Berry 22-7, Henrichs 11-1, Ella Mateer 5-0, Frederick 9-3.

Blocks (solo-assists)

Berry 1-0.

Setting (assists)

Mongar 0.3, Frederick 2.5.

Digs

Miller 2, McMurry 1, Berry 2, Page 2, Henrichs 4, Frederick 1.