Murray baseball faces week of tough losses

The Murray Mustangs went 3-0 in their games last week against Wayne, Bedford and Twin Cedars.
Murray managed to get three runs on the board against Bedford at home on June 12. Nathaniel Rowe, Wyatt Patton and Wylee Wright were the three Mustangs to make it across the home plate. Rowe had the single, two-base hit of the night, and Caden Page had the long run batted in, as well as a run on error. The team had six walks - Keegan Chew and Patton with one each, and two apiece for Issac West and Wright. The team struck-out eight times.
Patton had one stolen base on running for the team.
In the field, AJ Clarke had six of the team’s 13 put outs - Page had three, Wright two, Rowe and Patton one each. Kace Patton had two thrown out stealing bases.
On the pitcher’s mound, Chew and Wyatt Patton split the job. Chew pitched three innings against 19 opponents and threw 83 times. He allowed five hits, five runs, five errors and four walks. He struck out five. Wyatt Patton pitched four innings, throwing 80 times against 19 opponents. He allowed three hits, four runs, three errors, two balls and one hit batter with two strikeouts.
The Murray Mustangs stand at 3-9 at the end of last week.
RESULTS
June 10: Wayne 7, Murray 1
W - 4-1, 5-2, 6-4
M - 3-1
HITTING
Keegan Chew - 4 AB, 1 ROE, 2 SO
Caden Page - 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 ROE
Nathaniel Rowe - 4 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 ROE
Kace Patton - 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 HBP, 1 ROE
Wyatt Patton - 4 AB, 1 RBI, 2 ROE, 1 SO
AJ Clarke - 4 AB, 1 ROE, 1 SO
Issac West - 3 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO
Wylee Wright - 2 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 BB
Ayden Lamb - 2 AB, 1 BB
Team - 30 AB, 1 R, 7 H, 6 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 1 HBP, 7 ROE, 5 SO
BASE RUNNING
Page - 1 R, 2 SBA, 1 SB
Bryson Fuller - 1 SBA, 1 SB
Team - 1 R, 3 SBA, 2 B
FIELDING
Chew - 2 PO
Page - 4 A, 5 PO, 4 E
Rowe - 1 A, 1 PO
K. Patton - 2 A, 2 PO, 2 TOS
W. Patton - 1 E
Clarke - 3 PO
Wright - 1 PO
Lamb - 1 E
Kendrick Mastin - 1 PO
Team - 7 A, 15 PO, 6 E, 2 TOS
PITCHING
Chew - 1.0 IP, 24 POC, 6 OAB, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO
Lamb - 5.0 IP, 58 PC, 23 OAB, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO
Team - 6.0 IP, 82 PC, 29 OAB, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO
June 12: Bedford 9, Murray 3
B - 1-3, 2-1, 3-1, 5-2, 6-2
M - 2-1, 6-1, 7-1
HITTING
Keegan Chew - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB
Caden Page - 4 AB, 1 RBI, 1 ROE, 1 SO
Nathaniel Rowe - 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 2 SO
Kace Patton - 3 AB, 1 HBP
Wyatt Patton - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 ROE
AJ Clarke - 3 AB, 2 SO
Issac West - 1 AB, 2 BB
Wylee Wright - 1 AB, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SO
Ayden Lamb - 2 AB, 1 HBP, 2 SO
Team - 23 AB, 3 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 6 BB, 2 HBP, 2 ROE, 8 SO
BASE RUNNING
W. Patton - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB
Team - 3 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB
FIELDING
Chew - 2 A, 2 E
Page - 3 A, 3 PO, 1 E
Rowe - 1 A, 1 PO
K. Patton - 2 A, 2 TOS, 2 SBA
W. Patton - 1 A, 1 PO
Clarke - 6 PO, 1 E
West - 1 A, 2 E
Wright - 3 A, 2 PO
Kendrick Mastin - 1 E
Team - 13 A, 13 PO, 7 E, 2 TOS, 2 SBA
PITCHING
Chew - 3.0 IP, 83 POC, 19 OAB, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO
W. Patton - 4.0 IP, 80 PC, 19 OAB, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 HB, 2 SO
Team - 7.0 IP, 163 PC, 38 OAB, 8 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 1 HB, 7 SO
June 13: Murray 1, Twin Cedars 10
TC - 2-1, 3-1, 4-1, 5-5, 6-2
M - 4-1
HITTING
Keegan Chew - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB
Caden Page - 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B
Nathaniel Rowe - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 SO
Kace Patton - 3 AB
Wyatt Patton - 3 AB, 2 SO
AJ Clarke - 3 AB, 2 SO
Issac West - 2 AB, 1 BB, 2 SO
Wylee Wright - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 SO
Ayden Lamb - 2 AB, 2 SO
Bryson Fuller - 1 AB
Team - 24 AB, 1 R, 4 H, 2 1B, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 10 SO
BASE RUNNING
Team - 1 R
FIELDING
Chew - 1 PO
Page - 2 A, 2 PO, 1 E
Rowe - 1 A, 2 PO
K. Patton - 1 PO, 1 SBA
Clarke - 5 PO
West - 1 PO
Wright - 1 A
Lamb - 2 A
Team - 6 A, 12 PO, 1 E, 1 SBA
PITCHING
Clarke - 2.0 IP, 40 PC, 11 OAB, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SAC, 1 SO
Lamb - 4.0 IP, 85 PC, 23 OAB, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 HB, 5 SO
Team - 6.0 IP, 125 PC, 34 OAB, 9 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 2 HB, 1 SAC, 6 SO