Murray baseball faces week of tough losses

The Murray Mustangs went 3-0 in their games last week against Wayne, Bedford and Twin Cedars.

Murray managed to get three runs on the board against Bedford at home on June 12. Nathaniel Rowe, Wyatt Patton and Wylee Wright were the three Mustangs to make it across the home plate. Rowe had the single, two-base hit of the night, and Caden Page had the long run batted in, as well as a run on error. The team had six walks - Keegan Chew and Patton with one each, and two apiece for Issac West and Wright. The team struck-out eight times.

Patton had one stolen base on running for the team.

In the field, AJ Clarke had six of the team’s 13 put outs - Page had three, Wright two, Rowe and Patton one each. Kace Patton had two thrown out stealing bases.

On the pitcher’s mound, Chew and Wyatt Patton split the job. Chew pitched three innings against 19 opponents and threw 83 times. He allowed five hits, five runs, five errors and four walks. He struck out five. Wyatt Patton pitched four innings, throwing 80 times against 19 opponents. He allowed three hits, four runs, three errors, two balls and one hit batter with two strikeouts.

The Murray Mustangs stand at 3-9 at the end of last week.

RESULTS

June 10: Wayne 7, Murray 1

W - 4-1, 5-2, 6-4

M - 3-1

HITTING

Keegan Chew - 4 AB, 1 ROE, 2 SO

Caden Page - 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 ROE

Nathaniel Rowe - 4 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 ROE

Kace Patton - 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 HBP, 1 ROE

Wyatt Patton - 4 AB, 1 RBI, 2 ROE, 1 SO

AJ Clarke - 4 AB, 1 ROE, 1 SO

Issac West - 3 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO

Wylee Wright - 2 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 BB

Ayden Lamb - 2 AB, 1 BB

Team - 30 AB, 1 R, 7 H, 6 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 1 HBP, 7 ROE, 5 SO

BASE RUNNING

Page - 1 R, 2 SBA, 1 SB

Bryson Fuller - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 1 R, 3 SBA, 2 B

FIELDING

Chew - 2 PO

Page - 4 A, 5 PO, 4 E

Rowe - 1 A, 1 PO

K. Patton - 2 A, 2 PO, 2 TOS

W. Patton - 1 E

Clarke - 3 PO

Wright - 1 PO

Lamb - 1 E

Kendrick Mastin - 1 PO

Team - 7 A, 15 PO, 6 E, 2 TOS

PITCHING

Chew - 1.0 IP, 24 POC, 6 OAB, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

Lamb - 5.0 IP, 58 PC, 23 OAB, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

Team - 6.0 IP, 82 PC, 29 OAB, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

June 12: Bedford 9, Murray 3

B - 1-3, 2-1, 3-1, 5-2, 6-2

M - 2-1, 6-1, 7-1

HITTING

Keegan Chew - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB

Caden Page - 4 AB, 1 RBI, 1 ROE, 1 SO

Nathaniel Rowe - 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 2 SO

Kace Patton - 3 AB, 1 HBP

Wyatt Patton - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 ROE

AJ Clarke - 3 AB, 2 SO

Issac West - 1 AB, 2 BB

Wylee Wright - 1 AB, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SO

Ayden Lamb - 2 AB, 1 HBP, 2 SO

Team - 23 AB, 3 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 6 BB, 2 HBP, 2 ROE, 8 SO

BASE RUNNING

W. Patton - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 3 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

FIELDING

Chew - 2 A, 2 E

Page - 3 A, 3 PO, 1 E

Rowe - 1 A, 1 PO

K. Patton - 2 A, 2 TOS, 2 SBA

W. Patton - 1 A, 1 PO

Clarke - 6 PO, 1 E

West - 1 A, 2 E

Wright - 3 A, 2 PO

Kendrick Mastin - 1 E

Team - 13 A, 13 PO, 7 E, 2 TOS, 2 SBA

PITCHING

Chew - 3.0 IP, 83 POC, 19 OAB, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO

W. Patton - 4.0 IP, 80 PC, 19 OAB, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 HB, 2 SO

Team - 7.0 IP, 163 PC, 38 OAB, 8 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 1 HB, 7 SO

June 13: Murray 1, Twin Cedars 10

TC - 2-1, 3-1, 4-1, 5-5, 6-2

M - 4-1

HITTING

Keegan Chew - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB

Caden Page - 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B

Nathaniel Rowe - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 SO

Kace Patton - 3 AB

Wyatt Patton - 3 AB, 2 SO

AJ Clarke - 3 AB, 2 SO

Issac West - 2 AB, 1 BB, 2 SO

Wylee Wright - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 SO

Ayden Lamb - 2 AB, 2 SO

Bryson Fuller - 1 AB

Team - 24 AB, 1 R, 4 H, 2 1B, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 10 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 1 R

FIELDING

Chew - 1 PO

Page - 2 A, 2 PO, 1 E

Rowe - 1 A, 2 PO

K. Patton - 1 PO, 1 SBA

Clarke - 5 PO

West - 1 PO

Wright - 1 A

Lamb - 2 A

Team - 6 A, 12 PO, 1 E, 1 SBA

PITCHING

Clarke - 2.0 IP, 40 PC, 11 OAB, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SAC, 1 SO

Lamb - 4.0 IP, 85 PC, 23 OAB, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 HB, 5 SO

Team - 6.0 IP, 125 PC, 34 OAB, 9 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 2 HB, 1 SAC, 6 SO