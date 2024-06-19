Murray softball win O-M Tourney

The Murray Lady Mustangs participated in the Orient-Macksburg Tournament on Saturday, June 15, winning all three of their games over opponents Melcher-Dallas, Panorama and Nodaway-Valley to finish in first overall.

The first game of the day was won 10-0 over Melcher-Dallas. Presley VanWinkle, Cejay Kent, Karina Romero and Paisley VanWinkle each had two runs, with Megan Henrichs and Maliya Berry had one each. Presley VanWinkle had the longest base hit with a three-base hit, had three runs batted in and three walks. Romero hit a home run, and had two runs batted in.

In the field, catcher Romero had seven put outs of 15, with four going to Henrichs at first base, three to Gracie Mathes in right field and one to shortstop Kent.

Presley VanWinkle pitched the five-inning game, allowing just two hits and striking out seven.

Game two against Panorama saw the Lady Mustangs winning 13-1 in the three-inning game. The runs went to Leah Frederick, Gracie Mathes and Kent with two, and one each to Presley VanWinkle, Keirsten Klein, Henrichs, Berry, Romero, Paisley VanWinkle and Ella Mateer. Klein clocked one home run in the game. The team had a total of 15 runs batted in.

Presley VanWinkle pitched the game, throwing 30 times against 13 opponents with a batting average of .154. She allowed just two hits, one run, one error, one walk and struck out two.

The final game of the night was against Nodaway Valley, with Murray besting them 3-0.

The runs came in the fourth and fifth innings from Presley VanWinkle, Mathes and Romero.

The team had 19 putouts in the field - seven from Romero, six from Henrichs, two from Klein and one each from Presley VanWinkle, Frederick, Kent and Aylah Miller.

The game was pitched by Presley VanWinkle, who pitched 95 times against 27 opponents. She allowed just five hits, one walk, one hit batter and had six strike outs.

At their game against Ankeny Christian earlier in the week, the Lady Mustangs totaled eight stolen bases.

RESULTS

June 10

Wayne 1, Murray 0

W - 8-1

HITTING

Presley VanWinkle - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 ROE, 1 SO

Leah Frederick - 3 AB, 1 BB

Gracie Mathes - 4 AB, 3 SO

Keirsten Klein - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 SO

Megan Henrichs - 3 AB, 2 SO

Maliya Berry - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 SO

Cejay Kent - 3 AB, 3 SO

Karina Romero - 3 AB, 2 SO

Madison Henrichs - 3 AB, 3 SO

Team - 28 AB, 3 H, 3 1B, 2 BB, 1 ROE, 18 SO

BASE RUNNING

Presley VanWinkle - 2 SBA, SB

FIELDING

Presley VanWinkle - 6 A, 1 PO

Klein - 4 A, 2 PO

Megan Henrichs - 11 PO

Berry - 1 PO

Kent - 1 A, 1 PO

Romero - 7 PO, 1 TOS, 3 SBA

Aylah Miller - 1 E

Team - 11 A, 23 PO, 1 E, 1 TOS, 2 SBA

PITCHING

Presley VanWinkle - 7.2 IP, 116 POC, 31 OAB, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 HB, 7 SO

June 11: Murray 6, Orient-Macksburg 1

M - 4-1, 2-2, 6-3

OM - 6-1

HITTING

Presley VanWinkle - 4 AB

Leah Frederick - 4 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE

Gracie Mathes - 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 2 SO

Keirsten Klein - 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Megan Henrichs - 1 AB, 3 BB, 1 ROE

Maliya Berry - 4 AB, 1 R, 3 H, 4 1B, 3 RBI, 1 ROE

Cejay Kent - 3 AB

Karina Romero - 1 AB, 2 BB

Paisley VanWinkle - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 ROE, 1 SO

Madison Henrichs - 1 AB, 1 H, 1 1B

Team - 28 AB, 6 R, 9 H, 7 1B, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 5 BB, 3 ROE, 4 SO

BASE RUNNING

Klein - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 6 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

FIELDING

Presley VanWinkle - 1 PO

Frederick - 2 PO

Klein - 6 A, 1 PO

Megan Henrichs - 9 PO

Kent - 2 PO, 1 E

Romero - 2 A, 6 PO, 1 TOS

Aylah Miller - 2 A

Team - 10 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 1 TOS

PITCHING

Presley VanWinkle - 7.0 IP, 90 PC, 27 OAB, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 HB, 7 SO

June 12: Murray 8, Ankeny Christian 1

M - 1-1, 5-1, 6-6

AC - 5-1

HITTING

Presley VanWinkle - 3 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 BB

Leah Frederick - 2 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 SAC, 1 BB

Gracie Mathes - 4 AB, 1 ROE, 2 SO

Keirsten Klein - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 ROE

Megan Henrichs - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 ROE

Maliya Berry - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 ROE

Cejay Kent - 3 AB, 1 SO

Karina Romero - 11 AB, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 SO

Paisley VanWinkle - 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 SO

Team - 35 AB, 8 R, 7 H, 5 1B, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 1 SAC, 6 BB, 1 HBP, 4 ROE, 6 SO

BASE RUNNING

Presley VanWinkle - 3 R, 4 SBA, 3 SB

Frederick - 1 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

Berry - 1 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

Romero - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 8 R, 9 SBA, 8 SB

FIELDING

Presley VanWinkle - 4 A

Klein - 2 A, 1 PO

Henrichs - 8 PO

Kent - 1 A

Romero - 11 PO, 3 SBA

Aylah Miller - 1 A, 1 PO

Team - 8 A, 21 PO, 3 SBA

PITCHING

Presley VanWinkle - 7.0 IP, 122 PC, 31 OAB, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 12 SO

June 13: Murray 5, Twin Cedars 4

M - 6-5

TC - 1-2, 7-2

HITTING

Presley VanWinkle - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 SO

Leah Frederick - 4 AB, 3 SO

Gracie Mathes - 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 SO

Keirsten Klein - 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 ROE, 2 SO

Megan Henrichs - 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO

Maliya Berry - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB

Cejay Kent - 2 AB, 1 RBI, 1 SF, 1 SO

Karina Romero - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 ROE, 1 SO

Paisley VanWinkle - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 ROE

Ella Mateer - 1 R

Team - 29 AB, 5 R, 6 H, 6 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SF, 2 BB, 3 ROE, 11 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 5 R

FIELDING

Presley VanWinkle - 3 A, 1 PO

Frederick - 2 PO

Klein - 1 A, 1 PO

Henrichs - 9 PO

Romero - 6 PO

Aylah Miller - 3 A, 2 PO

Team - 7 A, 21 PO

PITCHING

Presley VanWinkle - 7.0 IP, 123 PC, 34 OAB, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO

June 15: Murray 10, Melcher-Dallas 0

M - 1-1, 2-6, 5-3

HITTING

Presley VanWinkle - 1 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 3 BB

Leah Frederick - 1 AB, 1 BB, 1 HBP

Gracie Mathes - 2 AB, 1 BB

Keirsten Klein - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI

Megan Henrichs - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Maliya Berry - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B

Cejay Kent - 3 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Karina Romero - 3 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Paisley VanWinkle - 2 AB, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 ROE

Team - 20 AB, 10 R, 8 H, 4 1B, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 7 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE

BASE RUNNING

Presley VanWinkle - 2 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

Team - 10 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

FIELDING

Presley VanWinkle - 3 A

Mathes - 3 PO

Henrichs - 4 PO

Kent - 1 PO

Romero - 7 PO

Aylah Miller - 2 A

Team - 5 A, 15 PO

PITCHING

Presely VanWinkle - 5.0 IP, 52 PC, 17 OAB, 2 H, 7 SO

June 15: Murray 13, Panorama 1

M - 1-7, 3-6

P - 3-1

HITTING

Presley VanWinkle - 2 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Leah Frederick - 2 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Gracie Mathes - 3 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 3 RBI

Keirsten Klein - 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Megan Henrichs - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 BB

Maliya Berry - 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SO

Cejay Kent - 2 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 SO

Karina Romero - 1 AB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Paisley VanWinkle - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 ROE, 1 SO

Ella Mateer - 1 R

Team - 20 AB, 13 R, 10 H, 6 1B, 3 2B, 1 HR, 13 RBI, 5 BB, 1 ROE, 3 SO

BASE RUNNING

Kent - 2 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 13 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

FIELDING

Presley VanWinkle - 3 A, 1 PO

Klein - 1 A, 1 PO

Megan Henrichs - 4 PO, 1 E

Kent - 1 A

Romero - 2 PO, 1 SBA

Madison Henrichs - 1 PO

Team - 5 A, 9 PO, 1 E, 1 SBA

PITCHING

Presley VanWinkle - 3.0 IP, 30 PC, 13 OAB, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

June 15: Murray

HITTING

Presley VanWinkle - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 ROE, 1 SO

Leah Frederick - 2 AB, 1 ROE

Gracie Mathes - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI

Keirsten Klein - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 ROE, 1 SO

Megan Henrichs - 3 AB, 2 SO

Maliya Berry - 3 AB

Cejay Kent - 2 AB

Karina Romero - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO

Paisley VanWinkle - 2 AB

Team - 23 AB, 3 R, 4 H, 4 1B, 1 RBI, 3 ROE, 5 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 3 R

FIELDING

Presley VanWinkle - 1 PO

Frederick - 1 PO

Klein - 1 A, 2 PO

Henrichs - 6 PO

Kent - 3 A, 1 PO

Romero - 7 PO

Aylah Miller - 3 A, 1 PO

Team - 7 A, 19 PO

PITCHING

Presley VanWinkle - 7.0 IP, 95 PC, 27 OAB, 5 H, 1 BB, 1 HB, 6 SO