Murray Mustangs rise to 3-6

At Murray’s home game against Seymour on June 6, the Mustangs bested the Warriors 10-3, with three runs in the first inning, one each in the second, third and fourth, and two in the fifth and sixth to Seymour’s one in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Up to bat, Caden Page had four runs, Keegan Chew three, Kace Patton two and Nathaniel Rowe one. Page and Patton had the team’s two-base hits, with one from Page and two from Patton. The team had eight runs batted in - three for Rowe, two for Page and Patton and one for AJ Clarke - eight walks, one run on error and 15 strikeouts.

On base, the Mustangs tallied 18 stolen bases - five each from Page and Patton, four from Rowe, two from Chew and one each from Wyatt Patton and Issac West.

In the field, Clarke totaled seven of the team’s nine putouts, and Kace Patton saved two stolen base attempts.

Chew, Wyatt Patton and Clarke shared the pitcher’s mound over seven innings, for 121 pitches against 32 opponents with a .156 batting average. The trio allowed just five hits, three runs, three errors and three walks with three hit batter and 11 strikeouts.

After last week, the Mustangs’ season stands at 3-6.

Results

June 3: Murray 6, Mount Ayr 2

Mu. - 2-2, 5-3, 6-1

MA - 6-2

HITTING

Keegan Chew - 2 AB, 1 RBI, 1 SAC, 1 SO

Caden Page - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SO

Nathaniel Rowe - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 ROE

Kace Patton - 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 HBP

Wyatt Patton - 3 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 BB, 1 SO

AJ Clarke - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 SO

Isaac West - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SO

Wylee Wright - 4 AB, 4 SO

Ayden Lamb - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 ROE, 2 SO

Team - 27 AB, 6 R, 9 H, 8 1B, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 1 SAC, 6 BB, 1 HBP, 2 ROE, 12 SO

BASE RUNNING

Rowe - 1 R, 2 SBA, 1 SB

Bryson Fuller - 1 SBA

Team - 6 R, 3 SBA, 1 SB

FIELDING

Chew - 1 A, 3 PO

Page - 2 A, 1 PO

Rowe - 6 PO

K. Patton - 1 PO, 1 SBA

W. Patton - 1 E

Clarke - 1 A, 2 PO

Wright - 1 PO

Lamb - 1 A

Kendrick Mastin - 2 PO

Team - 5 A, 16 PO, 1 E, 1 SBA

PITCHING

Lamb - 7.0 IP, 79 PC, 26 OAB, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

June 5: Southeast Warren 22, Murray 1

SEW - 1-9, 2-5, 3-1, 4-7

M - 1-1

HITTING

Keegan Chew - 1 AB, 1 R, 1 BB

Caden Page - 1 AB, 1 BB

Nathaniel Rowe - 1 AB, 1 HBP

Kace Patton - 1 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SF

Wyatt Patton - 1 AB, 1 BB, 1 ROE

AJ Clarke - 2 AB, 1 SO

Issac West - 2 AB, 1 SO

Wylee Wright - 2 AB, 1 SO

Ayden Lamb - 2 AB, 2 SO

Team - 13 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SF, 3 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 5 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 1 R

FIELDING

Chew - 1 A , 2 PO, 2 E

Rowe - 1 A, 1 PO

K. Patton - 1 A, 2 PO, 1 TOS

W. Patton - 2 PO, 1 E

Clarke - 1 PO, 1 E

Wright - 1 E

Lamb - 1 E

Bryson Fuller - 1 E

Team - 3 A, 8 PO, 7 E, 1 TOS

PITCHING

Chew - 0.1 IP, 4 PC, 1 OAB

Page - 3.0 IP, 102 PC, 30 OAB, 9 H, 15 R, 11 ER, 4 BB, 6 HB, 2 SO

Brock Heaberlin - 0.2 IP, 38 PC, 11 OAB, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 1 SAC, 1 SO

Team - 4.0 IP, 144 PC, 42 OAB, 17 H, 22 R, 18 ER, 6 BB, 6 HB, 1 SAC, 3 SO

June 6: Murray 10, Seymour 3

M - 1-3, 2-1, 3-1, 4-1, 5-2, 6-2

S - 5-1, 6-2

HITTING

Keegan Chew - 3 AB, 3 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 BB

Caden Page - 4 AB, 4 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 ROE

Nathaniel Rowe - 5 AB, 1 R, 3 H, 3 1B, 3 RBI, 1 SO

Kace Patton - 4 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 1 1B, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SO

Wyatt Patton - 1 AB, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 1 SO

AJ Clarke - 3 AB, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 3 SO

Issac West - 4 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 2 SO

Kendrick Mastin - 3 AB, 1 BB, 3 SO

Ayden Lamb - 4 AB, 4 SO

Team - 31 AB, 10 R, 12 H, 9 1B, 3 2B, 8 RBI, 8 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 15 SO

BASE RUNNING

Chew - 3 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

Page - 4 R, 5 SBA, 5 SB

Rowe - 1 R, 4 SBA, 4 SB

K. Patton - 2 R, 5 SBA, 5 SB

W. Patton - 1 SBA, 1 SB

West - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 10 R, 18 SBA, 18 SB

FIELDING

Page - 1 E

Rowe - 1 A, 1 PO

K. Patton - 1 A, 1 PO, 2 TOS, 3 SBA

W. Patton - 3 A

Clarke - 7 PO, 1 E

Wylee Wright - 1 A

Team - 6 A, 9 PO, 2 E, 2 TOS, 3 SBA

PITCHING

Chew - 1.0 IP, 18 PC, 4 OAB, 1 BB, 1 SO

W. Patton - 5.1 IP, 90 PC, 25 OAB, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 HB, 9 SO

Clarke - 0.2 IPC, 13 PC, 3 OAB, 1 BB, 1 SO

Team - 7.0 IP, 121 PC, 32 OAB, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 HB, 11 SO

June 7: Ankeny Christian 13, Murray 1

AC - 2-1, 3-5, 4-3, 5-4

M - 3-1

June 7: Ankeny Christian 14, Murray 4

AC - 1-3, 2-6, 3-3, 4-1, 5-1

M - 2-1, 3-2, 4-1