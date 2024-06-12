Murray Mustangs rise to 3-6

At Murray’s home game against Seymour on June 6, the Mustangs bested the Warriors 10-3, with three runs in the first inning, one each in the second, third and fourth, and two in the fifth and sixth to Seymour’s one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Up to bat, Caden Page had four runs, Keegan Chew three, Kace Patton two and Nathaniel Rowe one. Page and Patton had the team’s two-base hits, with one from Page and two from Patton. The team had eight runs batted in - three for Rowe, two for Page and Patton and one for AJ Clarke - eight walks, one run on error and 15 strikeouts.
On base, the Mustangs tallied 18 stolen bases - five each from Page and Patton, four from Rowe, two from Chew and one each from Wyatt Patton and Issac West.
In the field, Clarke totaled seven of the team’s nine putouts, and Kace Patton saved two stolen base attempts.
Chew, Wyatt Patton and Clarke shared the pitcher’s mound over seven innings, for 121 pitches against 32 opponents with a .156 batting average. The trio allowed just five hits, three runs, three errors and three walks with three hit batter and 11 strikeouts.
After last week, the Mustangs’ season stands at 3-6.
Results
June 3: Murray 6, Mount Ayr 2
Mu. - 2-2, 5-3, 6-1
MA - 6-2
HITTING
Keegan Chew - 2 AB, 1 RBI, 1 SAC, 1 SO
Caden Page - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SO
Nathaniel Rowe - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 ROE
Kace Patton - 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 HBP
Wyatt Patton - 3 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 BB, 1 SO
AJ Clarke - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 SO
Isaac West - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SO
Wylee Wright - 4 AB, 4 SO
Ayden Lamb - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 ROE, 2 SO
Team - 27 AB, 6 R, 9 H, 8 1B, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 1 SAC, 6 BB, 1 HBP, 2 ROE, 12 SO
BASE RUNNING
Rowe - 1 R, 2 SBA, 1 SB
Bryson Fuller - 1 SBA
Team - 6 R, 3 SBA, 1 SB
FIELDING
Chew - 1 A, 3 PO
Page - 2 A, 1 PO
Rowe - 6 PO
K. Patton - 1 PO, 1 SBA
W. Patton - 1 E
Clarke - 1 A, 2 PO
Wright - 1 PO
Lamb - 1 A
Kendrick Mastin - 2 PO
Team - 5 A, 16 PO, 1 E, 1 SBA
PITCHING
Lamb - 7.0 IP, 79 PC, 26 OAB, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO
June 5: Southeast Warren 22, Murray 1
SEW - 1-9, 2-5, 3-1, 4-7
M - 1-1
HITTING
Keegan Chew - 1 AB, 1 R, 1 BB
Caden Page - 1 AB, 1 BB
Nathaniel Rowe - 1 AB, 1 HBP
Kace Patton - 1 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SF
Wyatt Patton - 1 AB, 1 BB, 1 ROE
AJ Clarke - 2 AB, 1 SO
Issac West - 2 AB, 1 SO
Wylee Wright - 2 AB, 1 SO
Ayden Lamb - 2 AB, 2 SO
Team - 13 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SF, 3 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 5 SO
BASE RUNNING
Team - 1 R
FIELDING
Chew - 1 A , 2 PO, 2 E
Rowe - 1 A, 1 PO
K. Patton - 1 A, 2 PO, 1 TOS
W. Patton - 2 PO, 1 E
Clarke - 1 PO, 1 E
Wright - 1 E
Lamb - 1 E
Bryson Fuller - 1 E
Team - 3 A, 8 PO, 7 E, 1 TOS
PITCHING
Chew - 0.1 IP, 4 PC, 1 OAB
Page - 3.0 IP, 102 PC, 30 OAB, 9 H, 15 R, 11 ER, 4 BB, 6 HB, 2 SO
Brock Heaberlin - 0.2 IP, 38 PC, 11 OAB, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 1 SAC, 1 SO
Team - 4.0 IP, 144 PC, 42 OAB, 17 H, 22 R, 18 ER, 6 BB, 6 HB, 1 SAC, 3 SO
June 6: Murray 10, Seymour 3
M - 1-3, 2-1, 3-1, 4-1, 5-2, 6-2
S - 5-1, 6-2
HITTING
Keegan Chew - 3 AB, 3 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 BB
Caden Page - 4 AB, 4 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 ROE
Nathaniel Rowe - 5 AB, 1 R, 3 H, 3 1B, 3 RBI, 1 SO
Kace Patton - 4 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 1 1B, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SO
Wyatt Patton - 1 AB, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 1 SO
AJ Clarke - 3 AB, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 3 SO
Issac West - 4 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 2 SO
Kendrick Mastin - 3 AB, 1 BB, 3 SO
Ayden Lamb - 4 AB, 4 SO
Team - 31 AB, 10 R, 12 H, 9 1B, 3 2B, 8 RBI, 8 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 15 SO
BASE RUNNING
Chew - 3 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB
Page - 4 R, 5 SBA, 5 SB
Rowe - 1 R, 4 SBA, 4 SB
K. Patton - 2 R, 5 SBA, 5 SB
W. Patton - 1 SBA, 1 SB
West - 1 SBA, 1 SB
Team - 10 R, 18 SBA, 18 SB
FIELDING
Page - 1 E
Rowe - 1 A, 1 PO
K. Patton - 1 A, 1 PO, 2 TOS, 3 SBA
W. Patton - 3 A
Clarke - 7 PO, 1 E
Wylee Wright - 1 A
Team - 6 A, 9 PO, 2 E, 2 TOS, 3 SBA
PITCHING
Chew - 1.0 IP, 18 PC, 4 OAB, 1 BB, 1 SO
W. Patton - 5.1 IP, 90 PC, 25 OAB, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 HB, 9 SO
Clarke - 0.2 IPC, 13 PC, 3 OAB, 1 BB, 1 SO
Team - 7.0 IP, 121 PC, 32 OAB, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 HB, 11 SO
June 7: Ankeny Christian 13, Murray 1
AC - 2-1, 3-5, 4-3, 5-4
M - 3-1
June 7: Ankeny Christian 14, Murray 4
AC - 1-3, 2-6, 3-3, 4-1, 5-1
M - 2-1, 3-2, 4-1