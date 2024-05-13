Indians track & field at SCC Conference Meet

The Clarke Indians boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Centerville on May 4 to participate in the South Central Conference (SCC) conference meet.

Cole White placed first in the discus for the boys team, with a distance of 148-00.00. White also took third in the shot put with a throw of 45-07.00. Brock Watson took third in the high jump with a height of 5-08.00, and fourth in the long jump at 18-03.25. Both the boys 4x100m relay team (Jaxton Page, Kye Dowell, Javier Munoz and Watson) and the 4x110m shuttle hurdle team (Garrett Utley, A Herrera***, Milad Ibraheem and Page) took fifth in their relays.

On the girls team, Tory Henry took first in the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.92. Ali Henry took third in the same event with a time of 16.49. Kya Thornton placed third in the 100m at 12.83 seconds. Claire Jacobsen placed fifth in the 3000m run with a time of 13:03.93, and Victoria Rosales placed fifth in the high jump with a height of 4-04.00. The girls 4x100m shuttle hurdle relay team (A. Henry, T. Henry, Finley Cooper, Josie Moore) placed first, the 4x100m and 4x200m teams third (A. Henry, Maisy McCoy, T. Henry, Thornton; McCoy, Moore, Rosales, Thornton) and the 4x800m team fourth (Jacobsen, Lauren Mumaw, Gabby Fry, Maizy Hill).

RESULTS

Boys

100m

7. Brock Watson - 11.90

13. Kye Dowell - 12.72

200m

10. Javier Munoz - 25.77

12. Julian Kern - 26.38

400m

7. Jacob Barajas - 1:00.46

11. Ethan Earls - 1:03.44

800m

11. Zeke Lundquist - 2:30.40

12. Brody Feehan - 2:34.31

1600m

7. Micah Domina - 5:07.24

8. DeVante Caldwell - 5:07.83

3200m

6. Domina - 11:04.48

7. Caldwell - 11:25.14

Discus

1. Cole White - 148-00.00

15. Ethan Danley - 86-03.00

High jump

3. Watson - 5-08.00

Long jump

4. Watson - 18-03.25

13. Jaxton Page - 15.02.50

Shot put

3. White - 45-07.00

16. Danley - 30-10.00

800 sprint medley

8. 1:53.93 (Kern, Dowell, Alex Stiles, Earls)

4x100m relay

5. 48.56 (Page, Dowell, Munoz, Watson)

4x200m relay

6. 1:45.90 (Page, Dowell, Milad Ibraheem, Munoz)

4x110m shuttle hurdle

5. 1:44.57 (Garrett Utley, Azahel Herrera, Ibraheem, Page)

4x400m relay

6. 4:01.25 (Domina, Jacob Barajas, Conner Williams, Caldwell)

4x800m relay

7. 10:14.62 (Cayden Anderson, Feehan, Lundquist, Williams)

Distance medley

7. 4:25.57 (Stiles, Herrera, Jake Pontier, Williams)

Girls

100m

3. Kya Thornton - 12.83

7. Victoria Rosales - 13.23

100m hurdles

1. Tory Henry - 15.92

3. Ali Henry - 16.49

200m

7. Rosales - 28.17

400m

6. Piper Hertz - 1:08.47

11. Kadence Henry - 1:17.96

400m hurdles

6. Reagan Fry - 1:17.12

1500m

6. Claire Jacobsen - 6:03.64

3000m

5. Jacobsen - 13:03.93

Discus

11. Mallory Tidman - 73-02.00

12. Abbie Schilchte - 58-06.00

High jump

5. Rosales - 4-04.00

Long jump

10. R. Fry - 13-09.00

11. Youngs - 12-02.00

Shot put

10. Maddie Sweeney - 25-11.00

11. Schlichte - 25-10.50

800 sprint medley

7. 2:09.63 (Finley Cooper, Josie Moore, Hertz, Julia Langille)

4x100m relay

3. 51.68 (A. Henry, Maisy McCoy, T. Henry, Thornton)

13. x1:06.30 (Schlichte, Emilee Boyd, Maisy Davis, Lauren Mumaw)

4x200m relay

3. 1:52.09 (McCoy, Moore, Rosales, Thornton)

4x100m shuttle hurdle

1. 1:08.16 (A. Henry, T. Henry, Cooper, Moore)

4x400m relay

7. 5:12.63 (K. Henry, Langille, Maizy Hill, Gabby Fry)

4x800m relay

4. 12:37.83 (Jacobsen, Mumaw, G. Fry, Hill)