Indians track & field at SCC Conference Meet

The Clarke Indians boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Centerville on May 4 to participate in the South Central Conference (SCC) conference meet.
Cole White placed first in the discus for the boys team, with a distance of 148-00.00. White also took third in the shot put with a throw of 45-07.00. Brock Watson took third in the high jump with a height of 5-08.00, and fourth in the long jump at 18-03.25. Both the boys 4x100m relay team (Jaxton Page, Kye Dowell, Javier Munoz and Watson) and the 4x110m shuttle hurdle team (Garrett Utley, A Herrera***, Milad Ibraheem and Page) took fifth in their relays.
On the girls team, Tory Henry took first in the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.92. Ali Henry took third in the same event with a time of 16.49. Kya Thornton placed third in the 100m at 12.83 seconds. Claire Jacobsen placed fifth in the 3000m run with a time of 13:03.93, and Victoria Rosales placed fifth in the high jump with a height of 4-04.00. The girls 4x100m shuttle hurdle relay team (A. Henry, T. Henry, Finley Cooper, Josie Moore) placed first, the 4x100m and 4x200m teams third (A. Henry, Maisy McCoy, T. Henry, Thornton; McCoy, Moore, Rosales, Thornton) and the 4x800m team fourth (Jacobsen, Lauren Mumaw, Gabby Fry, Maizy Hill).
RESULTS
Boys
100m
7. Brock Watson - 11.90
13. Kye Dowell - 12.72
200m
10. Javier Munoz - 25.77
12. Julian Kern - 26.38
400m
7. Jacob Barajas - 1:00.46
11. Ethan Earls - 1:03.44
800m
11. Zeke Lundquist - 2:30.40
12. Brody Feehan - 2:34.31
1600m
7. Micah Domina - 5:07.24
8. DeVante Caldwell - 5:07.83
3200m
6. Domina - 11:04.48
7. Caldwell - 11:25.14
Discus
1. Cole White - 148-00.00
15. Ethan Danley - 86-03.00
High jump
3. Watson - 5-08.00
Long jump
4. Watson - 18-03.25
13. Jaxton Page - 15.02.50
Shot put
3. White - 45-07.00
16. Danley - 30-10.00
800 sprint medley
8. 1:53.93 (Kern, Dowell, Alex Stiles, Earls)
4x100m relay
5. 48.56 (Page, Dowell, Munoz, Watson)
4x200m relay
6. 1:45.90 (Page, Dowell, Milad Ibraheem, Munoz)
4x110m shuttle hurdle
5. 1:44.57 (Garrett Utley, Azahel Herrera, Ibraheem, Page)
4x400m relay
6. 4:01.25 (Domina, Jacob Barajas, Conner Williams, Caldwell)
4x800m relay
7. 10:14.62 (Cayden Anderson, Feehan, Lundquist, Williams)
Distance medley
7. 4:25.57 (Stiles, Herrera, Jake Pontier, Williams)
Girls
100m
3. Kya Thornton - 12.83
7. Victoria Rosales - 13.23
100m hurdles
1. Tory Henry - 15.92
3. Ali Henry - 16.49
200m
7. Rosales - 28.17
400m
6. Piper Hertz - 1:08.47
11. Kadence Henry - 1:17.96
400m hurdles
6. Reagan Fry - 1:17.12
1500m
6. Claire Jacobsen - 6:03.64
3000m
5. Jacobsen - 13:03.93
Discus
11. Mallory Tidman - 73-02.00
12. Abbie Schilchte - 58-06.00
High jump
5. Rosales - 4-04.00
Long jump
10. R. Fry - 13-09.00
11. Youngs - 12-02.00
Shot put
10. Maddie Sweeney - 25-11.00
11. Schlichte - 25-10.50
800 sprint medley
7. 2:09.63 (Finley Cooper, Josie Moore, Hertz, Julia Langille)
4x100m relay
3. 51.68 (A. Henry, Maisy McCoy, T. Henry, Thornton)
13. x1:06.30 (Schlichte, Emilee Boyd, Maisy Davis, Lauren Mumaw)
4x200m relay
3. 1:52.09 (McCoy, Moore, Rosales, Thornton)
4x100m shuttle hurdle
1. 1:08.16 (A. Henry, T. Henry, Cooper, Moore)
4x400m relay
7. 5:12.63 (K. Henry, Langille, Maizy Hill, Gabby Fry)
4x800m relay
4. 12:37.83 (Jacobsen, Mumaw, G. Fry, Hill)