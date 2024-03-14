Cooley named to basketball all-state team

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) has announced the 2024 boys basketball all-state teams on Tuesday. Clarke senior Jack Cooley was named to the Class 3A third team.

In his 2023-24 basketball season with Clarke, Cooley racked up 560 points, with 232 of 386 field goals made, six of 17 three-points and 90 of 132 free throw attempts. He had 100 offensive rebounds, 182 defensive rebounds, 120 assists, 64 steals and 19 blocks. Cooley also passed 1,500 career points this season.

The teams were selected during an in-person meeting by approximately 40 Iowa print sports writers and basketball coaches during a meeting on Friday, March 8.

Other members of the Class 3A third team were: Reggie Postel, senior, North Polk; Caleb Mattes, senior, Newton; Thomas Meyer, senior, Clear Lake; Josh Beatty, senior, Independence; Evan Hammer, senior, Carroll; Hudson Lorsensen, sophomore, ADM; Noah Frazell, senior, Waverly-Shell Rock.