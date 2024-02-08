Grinnell Wrestling Duals

Clarke competed at the Grinnell Duals on Feb. 3. The following are the results:

Clarke - guaranteed 6th place

Match #1 Round 1

Des Moines East defeated Clarke 72-12

126 - Camron Bennett (DSM East) over Brandon Sanchez Flores (Clarke) Fall 1:27

144 - Uriah Fry (Clarke) over Dorian Hilson (DSM East) Fall 2:29

150 - Jason Rivas (DSM East) over Conner Williams (Clarke) Fall 5:28

157 - Daniel Zeoh (DSM East) over Milad Ibraheem (Clarke) Fall 0:30

165 - Emmanuel Dennis (DSM East) over Erick Hernandez (Clarke) Fall 2:29

215 - Wesley Jordan (DSM East) over John Sanga (Clarke) Fall 0:44

285 - Cole Binning (Clarke) over Issac Lara Marquez (DSM East) Fall 1:16

106 - Michael Lewis (DSM East) over Angel Gomez-Perez (Clarke) Fall 1:38

Match #2 Round 2

Grinnell defeated Clarke 60-18

126 - Joshua Crecelius (Grinnell) over Sanchez Flores (Clarke) Fall 2:50

144 - Fry (Clarke) over Alex Peiffer (Grinnell) Fall 1:42

150 - Teylor Doty (Grinnell) over Williams (Clarke) Fall 1:06

157 - Maxwell Mintle (Grinnell) over Lincoln Hill (Clarke) Fall 1:30

165 - Josh Ringler (Grinnell) over Hernandez (Clarke) Fall 2:50

190 - Tyler Kostow (Grinnell) over Sanga (Clarke) Fall 0:55

215 - Binning (Clarke) over Caden Witham (Grinnell) Fall 1:26

Match #3 Round 3

AP-GC defeated Clarke 72-9

144 - Justin Knaack (AP-GC) over Fry (Clarke) Fall 3:29

150 - Dylan Knaack (AP-GC) over Williams (Clarke) Fall 2:51

157 - Ibraheem (Clarke) over Creyton Eberhart (AP-GC) Dec 14-8

165 - Clay Saak (AP-GC) over Hernandez (Clarke) Fall 0:47

190 - Maison Copp (AP-GC) over Sanga (Clarke) Fall 0:22

215 - Binning (Clarke) over Jesse Brouwer (AP-GC) Fall 5:24

106 - Owen Primus (AP-GC) over Gomez-Perez (Clarke) Fall 2:28

126 - Carter Liston (AP-GC) over Sanchez Flores (Clarke) Fall 1:27

Match #4 Round 4

BGM, Brooklyn defeated Clarke 47-24

144 - Fry (Clarke) over Landon Pierce (BGM) Fall 0:41

150 - Williams (Clarke) over Ashten Kalinay (BGM) Fall 4:21

157 - Ibraheem (Clarke) over Shawn Keller (BGM) Fall 3:44

165 - Landen Cooling (BGM) over Hernandez (Clarke) Fall 1:22

190 - Reed Slater (BGM) over Sanga (Clarke) Fall 2:00

106 - Hunter Hodina (BGM) over Gomez-Perez (Clarke) TF 15-0

126 - Ethan Bridgewater (BGM) over Sanchez Flores (Clarke) Fall 1:20