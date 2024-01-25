Girls wrestle at Colfax-Mingo

Results
Team
17. Clarke, 28 points
Individual
110 - Maisy Davis
Champ. Rd - Lacey Reed (Southern Tier) fall over Davis
Cons. Rd 1 - Davis received a bye
Cons. Rd 2 - Elivia Asada (Raccoon River-Northwest) major decision over Davis
115 - Josie Moore
5th
Champ. Rd 1 - Moore received a bye
Quarterfinal - Devan Chadwick (Colfax-Mingo) fall over Moore
Cons. Rd 2 - Moore fall over Cayten Coakley (WACO)
Cons. Rd 3 - Moore fall over Audrey Lucas (Ankeny)
Cons. Semi - Natalie Keller (Raccoon River-Northwest) decision over Moore
5th place match - Moore fall over Amiah Lint (BGM, Brooklyn)
120 - Izzy Hay
8th
Champ. Rd 1 - Hay received a bye
Quarterfinal - Izzay Duncan (Raccoon River-Northwest) fall over Hay
Cons. Rd 2 - Hay fall over Rowan Kaufman (Valley, West Des Moines)
Cons. Rd 3 - Ariana Clinton (Ankeny) fall over Hay
7th place match - Madelyn Carroll (Norwalk) fall over Hay
130 - Ellie Shinn
7th
Champ. Rd 1 - Shinn fall over Gracie Vodenik (Boone)
Quarterfinal - Cadence Linn (Colfax-Mingo) fall over Shinn
Cons. Rd 2 - Shinn fall over Jacelynn Sprecher (Ogden)
Cons. Rd 3 - Sarah Higgins (Ames) decision over Shinn
7th place match - Shinn fall over Enya Majewski (BGM, Brooklyn)
140 - Maddie Youngs
Champ. Rd 1 - Lauryn Metcalf (Ames) fall over Youngs
Cons. Rd 1 - Ellison Ritzert (Pella) fall over Youngs