January 26, 2024

Girls wrestle at Colfax-Mingo

Results

Team

17. Clarke, 28 points

Individual

110 - Maisy Davis

Champ. Rd - Lacey Reed (Southern Tier) fall over Davis

Cons. Rd 1 - Davis received a bye

Cons. Rd 2 - Elivia Asada (Raccoon River-Northwest) major decision over Davis

115 - Josie Moore

5th

Champ. Rd 1 - Moore received a bye

Quarterfinal - Devan Chadwick (Colfax-Mingo) fall over Moore

Cons. Rd 2 - Moore fall over Cayten Coakley (WACO)

Cons. Rd 3 - Moore fall over Audrey Lucas (Ankeny)

Cons. Semi - Natalie Keller (Raccoon River-Northwest) decision over Moore

5th place match - Moore fall over Amiah Lint (BGM, Brooklyn)

120 - Izzy Hay

8th

Champ. Rd 1 - Hay received a bye

Quarterfinal - Izzay Duncan (Raccoon River-Northwest) fall over Hay

Cons. Rd 2 - Hay fall over Rowan Kaufman (Valley, West Des Moines)

Cons. Rd 3 - Ariana Clinton (Ankeny) fall over Hay

7th place match - Madelyn Carroll (Norwalk) fall over Hay

130 - Ellie Shinn

7th

Champ. Rd 1 - Shinn fall over Gracie Vodenik (Boone)

Quarterfinal - Cadence Linn (Colfax-Mingo) fall over Shinn

Cons. Rd 2 - Shinn fall over Jacelynn Sprecher (Ogden)

Cons. Rd 3 - Sarah Higgins (Ames) decision over Shinn

7th place match - Shinn fall over Enya Majewski (BGM, Brooklyn)

140 - Maddie Youngs

Champ. Rd 1 - Lauryn Metcalf (Ames) fall over Youngs

Cons. Rd 1 - Ellison Ritzert (Pella) fall over Youngs