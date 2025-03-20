Feb. 27 police reports

PM Andon, Osceola, was arrested on Feb. 10 at. W. McLane and Fillmore streets for driving with a suspended, revoked or cancelled license.

Yerismel Suarez Contrera, Osceola, was arrested on Feb. 10 on Oak Drive for intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Verl Briley, Ankeny, was arrested on Feb. 11 at 123 E. Jefferson St. on a warrant.

An unattended death was reported on Feb. 15 in the 100-block of S. Jackson St.

Michael Colburn, Osceola, was arrested on Feb. 15 at 401 Leann Drive for domestic abuse assault - first offense.