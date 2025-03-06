Jan. 30 police reports

Tori White, Chariton, was arrested on Jan. 14 at 2400 College Dr. for fifth degree theft. Bond was posted on Jan. 21.

Raquel Miller, Osceola, was arrested on Jan. 17 at 2400 College Dr. for fifth degree theft and trafficking in stolen weapons - first offense.

A minor was referred to juvenile services for third degree harassment.

A minor was referred to juvenile services on Jan. 15 for making a false report to a public entity.

Heather Cole, Des Moines, was arrested on Jan. 15 for third degree burglary, four counts of third degree attempted burglary and fifth degree theft against an older individual. Bond was posted on Jan. 16.

A drug/narcotics violation was reported at 777 Casino Dr. on Jan. 17.