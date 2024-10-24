Oct. 24 police reports

James Mullins, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 7 at 702 N. Main St. for domestic abuse assault - first offense.

–––––

Jesse White, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 8 in the 300-block of E. McLane St. on a warrant.

–––––

Jesse White, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 220 Townline Rd. for third degree theft.

–––––

Kaedan Heitkamp, Woodburn, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 220 Townline Rd. for fifth degree theft.

–––––

Troy Belger, Osceola, was arrested on OCt. 8 at 117 Mateer Dr. on a warrant.

–––––

Mikel Zamora, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 8 at 777 Casino Dr. for poessions of a controlled substance - third or subsequent offense.

–––––

Cody Hartman, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 9 at 202 S. Main St. on a warrant.

–––––

An unattended death was reported on Oct. 9 at 503 E. McLane St.

–––––

Andy Brito Rodriguez, Olathe, Kansas, was arrested on Oct. 9 on three counts of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500, fourth degree theft and ongoing criminal conduct - unlawful activity.

–––––

Theft from vehicle was reported on OCt. 9 at 201 E. Cass St.

–––––

Theft from building was reported at 2010 W. Clay St. on Oct. 13.