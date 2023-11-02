Nov. 2 accident reports

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on the Highway 34 ramp to Interstate 35 south on Oct. 26.

According to an Osceola police report, Luna Fox of Leon was attempting to merge onto Interstate 35 south in a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero. A semi was not allowing Fox to merge, she panicked and hit her brakes which caused her to veer into the east side of the road, striking the rear passenger side tire of a 2013 Ford F150 driven by Darrell Elsberry of Leon. The impact caused Elsberry to spin out in the west ditch with the truck coming to face east. Fox spun out into the median of the interstate and came to a rest facing north.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the 2004 Oldsmobile and $7,000 to the 2013 Ford.

–––––

No citations were issued following a vehicle v. animal accident on Oct. 29 along Highway 34 east.

According to an Osceola police report, Tony Simmerman of Murray was traveling west on Highway 34/West McLane Street in a 2015 Buick Enclave when a deer ran out in front of him. The deer struck the front driver’s side front fender, causing damage to both the fender and the driver’s side headlight.

Damage is estimated at $7,000 to the 2015 Buick.