Keep the water board

As a 35 plus business owner and a former Water Board member, I have studied the issue of an independent Water Board. Government at all levels is complicated but it is necessary. Osceola is fortunate to have its own water supply. It would be a mistake to become dependent on Des Moines for our water source. It would also be a mistake to put the control of Water utility under control of the City Council. The alternating 6 year terms allow continuity and knowledge of complicated utility and avoids political intrigue.

This system has worked for almost 100 years. I urge you to vote against abolishing the water board.