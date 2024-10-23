Stan Comer

Stanley Eldon Comer passed away surrounded by family and friends October 15, 2024 at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines

Born on April 29, 1954 in Osceola, Stan was the son of Eugene Allen and Eva Lucielle Comer. He grew up in Beaconsfield and Mt Ayr where he attended school and worked on the family farm.

Stan moved to his small acreage in Osceola. He made a living farming and buying and selling scrap metal. Stan enjoyed fishing, bowling, mini golfing, visiting his adopted kids and grandkids, and spending time with his cats.

Stan lived his life for Christ, had the kindest heart, and loved to make people laugh with his jokes and stories.

Left to cherish his memory are siblings Steven (Mila) Comer, Teresa Comer, Sydney (Kathy) Comer, Sandy (Wylie) Beal, and Sheldon (Brenda) Comer; adopted children Travis Hotaling, Amie (Sean) O’Neill and Jessica (Andrew) Marshall; adopted grandchildren Jameson O’Neill, and Drew, Carter and Kade Marshall, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Scott.

A memorial will be held Monday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2318 N. Main St, Osceola.