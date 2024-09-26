Linda Pate

Linda Sue Pate, daughter of Cecil Fahrni and Anieta (Demann) Fahrni, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, surrounded by family. She was 65.

Born on August 31, 1959, Linda grew up in Laurel, IA, graduating from SEMCO High School in Gilman, IA. After earning a horticulture degree at Kirkwood Community College, Linda moved to Rochester, MN, where she worked for Sargent’s Landscape & Garden Center. Shortly after that, Linda met Jeff, marrying on November 3, 1990, in Laurel, IA, and establishing their first home in Austin, MN. In 1992, they welcomed their son, Scott, and two years later, their daughter Sarah. In 1998, they moved to Osceola, IA, following Jeff’s transfer to Osceola Foods.

Linda was a very caring wife and mother. She loved attending her children’s events and supporting them in their endeavors. She was a Paraeducator for the Clarke Community Schools for 20 years, retiring in 2022. An Osceola United Methodist Church member, Linda frequently attended Wednesday services, enjoying fellowship and worship. Along with maintaining her garden, Linda enjoyed sewing, quilting, biking, learning German, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Anieta. She leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, Jeff Pate, of Osceola, IA; son, Scott (Kristin) Pate of Winterset, IA; daughter, Sarah (Alfred) Witte of Clive, IA; sister, Nancy Adrian, of Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Diane Rutherford of North Carolina; brother, Roger (Lisa) Fahrni of Marshalltown, IA; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be on Sunday, September 29, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, IA, with family present to greet friends.

Funeral services will be held at Kale Funeral Home on Monday, September 30, at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Robin Gallegos officiating.

The interment will be at the Kossuth Cemetery, east of Mediapolis, IA, at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 4.

On the day of the service, a live service stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Linda’s tribute wall.

In place of flowers, memorials may be directed to Osceola United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.