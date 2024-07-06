Alberta Lee

Alberta (Bert) Maye Lee, age 83 of Johnston, Iowa, was surrounded by family members who loved and adored her when she passed away on July 1, 2024.

Alberta Maye Staley was born January 30, 1941 in Murray, Iowa to Alice R (Coon) Staley and Ervin L Staley. Bert graduated from Murray High School in 1959. She met Don in Murray and moved to Des Moines, Iowa shortly after graduation where she worked for Bell Telephone.

Bert and Don were married April 22, 1961. They have lived in Johnston, Iowa since 1967 where they raised 3 children, Lori, Sandy and Brian. Their song started in 1961 and has played on for 63 amazing years of marriage.

Bert had a long-standing career in the Dental Industry beginning with Dr. David Lewellyn’s practice, then teaching Dental Hygiene at Des Moines Area Community College for several years and completing her career with Dr. Edward Braley. She was well loved and respected by many of her students from DMACC as well as her peers and patients within the dental practices in which she worked. Bert also worked as a dispatcher with the Johnston Police department.

Bert has been a proud member and supporter of the Johnston Community for 50+ years. She was an active volunteer for Johnston PTO, Johnston Athletics and many community related events. She was given the Johnston Pep stick and threw the first ever “Purple Party” in Johnston many years ago. Bert was also known for her baking skills, and many referred to her cinnamon rolls as the best, including Chuck Offenburger in the “Iowa Boy” column.

Bert was an avid music lover, banjo and guitar player. She and Don played in “old time” band called Banjos and Bluejeans for 15 years. They had many appearances from schools, to churches to retirement communities, nursing homes, the Iowa State Fair and the Avoca Music Festival. They were inducted into the Iowa Music Hall of Fame in September of 2001.

Bert and her family were longstanding members of the Ankeny First Church of Christ in Ankeny, Iowa.

Bert is survived by; her husband, Don C Lee of Johnston, Iowa. Daughter Lori (Lee) Taggart (Doug Barnes) of Aurora, Colorado, Sandra Warren of Johnston, Iowa and Brian Lee (Mary Ann) of Johnston, Iowa. 10 Grandchildren- Louis Friestad IV, Christopher Friestad, Megan Friestad, James

Friestad, Amanda Christensen, Elizabeth Reinbold, Travis Taggart, Brandon Lee, Paiton Lee and Taitum Lee, 23 Great Grand Children.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Alberta Lee to HOPEIOWA.ORG

Visitation with family present will be Monday, July 8, 2024 from 5:00 until 8:00 Monday evening at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

Graveside with interment of her cremains will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2024 at the Murray Cemetery in Murray, Iowa Pastor Brian McCracken officiating. Reception will follow at the Murray Church of Christ.

