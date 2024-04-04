Denny Henry

Dennis “Denny” Paul Henry, 72, of Woodburn was born to Helen Crawford Henry and Kenneth Paul Henry on June 27, 1951 in Osceola, Iowa. Known to family and friends as Denny, he journeyed home to his Lord and Savior on March 27, 2024 at Clarke County Hospital.

Denny began his education from the New Virginia and Osceola School Systems and graduated from Clarke High School in 1969. He started working for the Farmers CO-OP in Osceola at the age of sixteen and continued to be a faithful employee for forty-nine years, until his retirement in 2017. Denny often commented on how he missed the people. He greatly valued the CO-OP customers, which he grew to call friends.

On February 11, 1978, Denny married Cindy White at the Bethel Chapel Church in Clarke County Iowa. Denny enjoyed being a member and elder at the church for years. Denny felt God’s presence with the birth of each of his children: Leah, Samantha, and Grant. Denny had a special love for agriculture, which led to him living his entire life on a farm in Liberty Township, Clarke County Iowa, where he would call section 16 his home.

Denny was always a giver, and his final request was to donate his body and organs for those in need. His body was accepted by the Iowa Donor Network, and it will be used to help others. Denny loved his God, his family, and his farm. He was a kind, caring, and praying man.

Denny was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, brother Dan, in-laws Kent and Grace White, and Uncle and Aunt Ron and Bev Henry.

He is survived by his farming partner and wife of forty-six years Cindy, daughters: Leah (Mark) Doty, Samantha (Roland) Edgerton, and son Grant (Ashley) Henry. Grandchildren: Gracie Wilborn, Chloe Reynolds, Millie Reynolds, Riley Edgerton, Dean Edgerton, Colt Henry, and Colby Henry. Brother, Doug (Becky) Henry. Sister in-law, Linda Henry, sister-in-law, Connie (Richard) Marker, brother-in-law, Ed (Janice) White, brother-in-law, Dan (Kim) White. As well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He will be deeply missed.

Services will be held at Bethel Chapel Church in Clarke County, Friday April 5, 2024 at 2:00 pm and the family will greet friends at a visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be directed to his family for a fitting tribute at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com