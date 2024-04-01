Mark Elsen

Mark Allen Elsen, son of John Michael Elsen and Katherine Ann Schulze Elsen, was born on July 20, 1975, in Ft. Dodge, Iowa. He departed from this life March 21, 2024, in Van Wert, Iowa, at the age of 48.

Mark’s journey began at Clarke Community High School, where he graduated in 1994. Following his education, he proudly served his country in the Iowa and Arizona National Guard as an equipment calibration specialist. Mark was a dedicated employee, having worked at Regal Plastics in Clive and most recently at PSSI Cleaning in Osceola. Moreover, he served as a parent partner for dads in crisis, demonstrating his compassionate nature.

Mark’s interests were as diverse as his personality. A true homebody with a big heart, he had a special connection with animals and children. He found joy in the simple things, particularly in spending time with his wife for the past eighteen years, Michelle Lee Elsen, and married on his birthday in 2016.

Mark was a man of simple pleasures, spending time at home was one of his favorite pastimes. He was known for his boundless love for animals and children, his hearty sense of humor, his quick wit when it came to trivia, and his team loyalty to Iowa State University, especially football. He was an amazing father, step-father, a fun uncle, and was always ready to share a laugh or engage in friendly competition. When asked about his hobbies, Mark would simply smile and mention his beloved wife, Shelly.

Mark is preceded in death by his father, John Michael Elsen, and grandfather, Herman Elsen, grandmother, Gertrude Elsen, grandfather, Emmett Schulze and grandmother, Madonna Schulze.

Mark leaves to cherish his memory; wife, Michelle Lee Elsen of VanWert, mother, Katherine Ann Elsen of Osceola, son, Jay Elsen of Norwalk, brother, Dave Elsen of Osceola, sister, Michelle (Lance) Goehring of Glendale, AZ, brother, Matt (Sheri) Elsen of Norwalk, sister, Jill (Ron) Alspach of Woodward, Stepson, Brandon Adair of Alexander, Stepdaughter, Meagan (Mike Dorhn ) Adair of Leon, Stepdaughter, Tia (Gabriel Sharp) Hilgenberg of Alexander, father-in-law, Larry (Janice) Lamb of Ridgeway, MO, step-grandsons Rex and Theodore of Alexander, brother-in-law, Travis Lamb of Osceola, brother-in-law, Dustin (Brandy) Emerson of Nevada, brother-in-law, Travis Lamb, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Tuesday April 2, 2024 at 7:00 pm with Pastor Chuck DeVos officiating. The family will greet friends at a visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, prior to the service. A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Mark’s tribute wall beginning at 7:00 pm, Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com