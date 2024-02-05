MaryAnne Rumley

Mary Anne (Bethards) Rumley was the third child born to John and Elsie (Marquis) Bethards on February 28, 1931, near High Point, Iowa. She passed away peacefully at Southern Hills Specialty Care on January 27, 2024.

Mary Anne spent her primary years living on a farm, helping her mother every day with gardening, baking, canning, sewing, making meals and other household activities. She was very close to her mom. She attended country school in Decatur County, graduating from Garden Grove High School in 1949. One of Mary Anne’s favorite pastimes in her younger years was roller skating.

Mary Anne married Eugene Rumley on May 25, 1952 and enjoyed nearly 69 years of marriage. They raised three children: Tony, Marla, and Sheila. She loved her family and always enjoyed cooking and baking for them, even more so once the grandchildren and great grandchildren started to arrive. They all spent time in the summer and on weekends with Grandma and Grandpa and have many fond memories.

Mary Anne was a housewife until they moved to Osceola in 1965, first working as a waitress for a couple of years. In 1968 she was hired by Loren Edwards to work at the clinic pharmacy. She retired after 25 years. During the 1970′s and 1980′s she was involved with the Sarah Rebeka Lodge, serving in each office and then Grand Matron. In the mid 1990′s, Mary Anne volunteered to run the Hospital Auxiliary Snack Shop. Later, Eugene joined her. They enjoyed stocking the shop with everything the employees and customers could want and chatting with people. They made many long-lasting friendships throughout the years. Mary Anne also worked part time at the Southern Iowa Saddle Shop after her retirement. She collected salt dishes, collectable editions of coins and had a liking for Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Those to left to mourn her passing are her children Marla Garity of Washington, Iowa; Sheila (Roger) Kentner of Osceola; seven Grandchildren, Jill Poindexter of New Virginia, Scott (Heather) Bethards of Leighton, Cari Bethards of Pleasantville, Michele (Tony) Langenberg of Hickory Creek, Texas, Danielle (Ryan) Stouder of Washington, Iowa, Nichole (Katrin) Hollinger of Ames, and Nathan (Becca) Kentner of Osceola. 12 great-grandchildren; Leyton, Landyn, and Kensley Bethards; Blake Kingsley; Reagan and Sydney Stouder; Ida and Wilma Hollinger; Justin Adams, Shelby, Caleb, and Jacob Kentner. Brother-in­ law Ronald Rumley of Osceola; Sister-in-law Betty Bethards of Leon, Mary Louise Blodgett of Saint James, Missouri, and Bev Rumley of Carlisle; many nieces, nephews, and other friends.

Mary Anne was preceded in death by her husband Eugene in 2021, son Tony Bethards in 2022, parents John and Elsie Bethards, in-laws Roy and Helen Rumley, brothers Dwain and Denzle Bethards, sisters-in-law Lois Bethards and Linda Rumley. Brother-in-laws James and Ray Rumley. Grandson-in-law Brent Poindexter.

Services were held at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola, Thursday February 1, 2024 at 11 a.m. with Amy Johnson officiating and the family greeted friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, February 1, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home. A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Mary Anne’s tribute wall beginning at 11 a.m., Thursday. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Clarke County Hospital Auxiliary in memory of Mary Anne. Cards and memorials can be sent to Sheila Kentner, 1942 Idaho, Osceola, IA 50213. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Mary Anne’s tribute wall.