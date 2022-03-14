Norman Cook

Norman Leroy Cook, son of Burtsel Cook and Monica Alice Pollard Cook, was born April 12, 1940, in Osceola, Iowa, and passed from this life Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 81 years of age.

Norman received his education in Osceola, where he attended Osceola High School and graduated in 1958.

He was united in marriage to Karalee Kay Mongar Cook on August 11, 1959, in Leon, Iowa, and three children, Cheryl, Roger, and Gary, blessed this union.

Norman worked as a conductor for Burlington Northern Railroad in Creston, retiring in 1988. His true passion, however, was farming. He loved spending time working in the field at his farm and tending to his cows and horses. If you couldn’t find him on a Saturday afternoon, he was most likely at a farm sale. He also enjoyed taking excursions here and there with his family. Finding a gravel road to his destination to see the countryside was always a must. Norman had a no-quit attitude and was never afraid to tackle anything that came his way throughout his life. He passed down many things to his children, including hard, honest work ethics.

Those relatives who preceded Norman in death are his parents, Burtsel and Monica Cook; step-mother, Esther Cook; wife, Karalee Kay Cook; mother-in-law, Eva Jane Mongar; father-in-law, Elias John Mongar; brothers-in-law, Robert Mongar, Billy Mongar, and Everett Whitehead, infant sister-in-law, Roberta Ann Mongar and brothers, David and Andy Cook.

Norman leaves to cherish his memory; daughter, Cheryl K. Cook of Burleson, TX, son, Roger L. (Jonna) Cook of Ottawa, KS; son, Gary L. (Anne) Cook of Norwalk, IA; grandchildren, Mariah (Kade) Williams of Springfield, MO, Zachary Cook and Nicholas Cook of Surprise, AZ, sister, Midge Whitehead of Cocoa, FL, sister, Lucille (Bill) Sargent of Indianola, IA, sister, Karen York of Cocoa, FL, brother, Danny Cook of Van Wert, IA, brother, John Cook of Council Bluffs, IA, sisters-in-law, Letitia Mongar and Doris Mongar of Osceola, IA, step-grandchildren, Stephanie Hackathorn, Maddie Hackathorn, Wyatt Hackathorn, Matthew Hackathorn, Jonathon (Cassie) Hackathorn as well as other relatives and many friends.

Services will be held at LifePoint Church Friday, March 4, 2022, at 10:30 am, with Pastor Chuck DeVos officiating.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Kale Funeral Home.

A live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Norman’s tribute wall beginning at 10:30 am Friday. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a fitting tribute to be decided later.

