Marilyn Jane (Mathews) Paul, 86, daughter to David Eastman Jerome Mathews and Olive Agnes Martina (Miller) Mathews, and wife to the late Burt Franklin Paul, died 3-4-22 in Council Bluffs, IA, where she lived with her daughter Debra Anne Paul Barrier and son-in-law Johnnie Arthur Barrier.

Many relatives, extended family, Brussels, Belgium family and friends are cherishing the memories and impact Marilyn had on their lives.

A family burial will take place at a later time.