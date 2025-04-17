All children, except one, grow up

This Easter weekend, there’s something more for young and old to do in Osceola than hide and search for candy in plastic eggs - attend the Osceola Children Theatre’s production of “Peter Pan.”

Performed at 7 p.m. both nights of April 18 and 19, the group of young actors will present the family-friendly, live musical theatre production of the well-known children’s movie and book.

Under the direction of Kathy Kooiker, the cast will reenact the timeless classic story that celebrates life, childhood, family, imagination, joy and adventure.

With 27 local children in the play, the title role of Peter Pan will be taken on by Rowan Keller, with sidekick Tinkerbell portrayed by Landry Readout. Pan’s arch nemesis Captain Hook and his boatswain Mr. Smee will be played by Jayden Lampe and Collins Readout respectively, while the Darling children - Wendy, Michael and John - are portrayed by Hali Nelsen, Brecken Porter and Cameron Lampe. Sixth-graders Haydon Brokaw and Brynnley Porter take on the roles of Mr. and Mrs. Darling; the two will also assist Kooiker backstage during the production.

The 18 remaining cast members will take on the parts of the Lost Boys, mermaids of the lagoon and natives of Neverland, watching as Peter Pan continuously dodges Captain Hook and his band of pirates with the hungry crocodile often in pursuit. Four stars, twinkling in the sky, will narrate the story as the characters go on all kinds of adventures. The rest of the cast are: Anson Audlehelm, Tate Browne, Aubrie and Addilyn Cross, Graylee Grainge, Sutton Jones, Quinn Keller, Paisley Lampe, Jessa Navas, Timber Page, Brenten Porter, Luke Readout, Aliza and Avianna Robinson, Keera and Killeean Thornton, Jaxson Toney and Mason Wells.

“Child actors bring so much joy to the stage, and the happiness they spread is infectious. I just love working with them, teaching them and watching their talents develop year after year. They constantly amaze me with their abilities,” Kooiker said.

The youngest actor this spring is four years old and the oldest 12. The group has been preparing for their show for the past nine weeks, memorizing lines and preparing songs and dances that will have the audience tapping their toes and joining in on the fun. The audience is invited to participate in the journey, and to even help save Tinkerbell’s life.

“This is a very talented group. I am sure audience members will be delighted and should be warned - they will leave the auditorium with warm hearts and smiling faces,” Kooiker said. “This show allows all of us to use our imaginations and become children again, remembering how much fun that time of our life is.”

Tickets will be available at the door both nights, with $5 admission for adults and $4 for ages 12 and under. Doors will open at 6:20 p.m. with the show to begin promptly at 7 p.m. The production runs about 90 minutes and has one intermission. It is designed to be a fun evening for the smallest of children and oldest of senior citizens, as the public is invited to enjoy an evening of entertainment and music.