Clarke Sixth Grade Solo and Ensemble Festival

The Sixth Grade Solo and Ensemble Festival was held on March 6th at Clarke Middle School. There were seventeen entries. Mr. Oscar Ortiz was the adjudicator for this event. Mr. Ortiz judged and awarded five excellent ratings, eight superior ratings, and four superior plus ratings.
Mr. Ortiz then selected one performance to receive the outstanding best of center for the evening: Sangvane Ford and Malikai Utley for their clarinet duet.
Additional results from the festival:
Excellent Rating
Aurora Contreras (II+), clarinet solo
Josue Rivera (II), trombone solo
Carly Truitt and Rylee Nelsen (II+), snare drum duet
Jocelyn Moomey and Nolan Shields (II+), trumpet and flute duet
Emey McDowell, Jaisee Mae Johnson, and Joslynn Irving (II), trumpet and clarinet trio
Superior Plus
Rylee Rivera (I+), clarinet solo
Malikai Utley and Sanvane Ford (I+), clarinet duet
Audree Ahrens, Ivee Lear, and Clare Hicks (I+), flute trio
Audree Ahrens, Clare Hicks, Ivee Lear, and Brynnley Porter (I+), flute and clarinet quartet
Superior Rating
Collins Readout (I-), alto saxophone solo
Emey McDowell (I-), trumpet solo
Ahtziri Ramos (I), trombone solo
Nolan Shields (I-), flute solo
Rylee Rivera and Collins Readout (I), clarinet and saxophone duet
Bobby Anderson, Braiden Wells, Parker Irving, and Chayden Schwery (I), trumpet, trombone, percussion quartet
Malikai Utley, Bobby Anderson, and Chayden Schwery (I), clarinet, trumpet, percussion trio
Carly Truitt, Rylee Nelsen, and Zayah Neese (I), percussion trio
Congratulations to all the performers for their well prepared performances! The sixth grade band is under the direction of Tanya Hardy.