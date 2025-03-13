Clarke Sixth Grade Solo and Ensemble Festival

The Sixth Grade Solo and Ensemble Festival was held on March 6th at Clarke Middle School. There were seventeen entries. Mr. Oscar Ortiz was the adjudicator for this event. Mr. Ortiz judged and awarded five excellent ratings, eight superior ratings, and four superior plus ratings.

Mr. Ortiz then selected one performance to receive the outstanding best of center for the evening: Sangvane Ford and Malikai Utley for their clarinet duet.

Additional results from the festival:

Excellent Rating

Aurora Contreras (II+), clarinet solo

Josue Rivera (II), trombone solo

Carly Truitt and Rylee Nelsen (II+), snare drum duet

Jocelyn Moomey and Nolan Shields (II+), trumpet and flute duet

Emey McDowell, Jaisee Mae Johnson, and Joslynn Irving (II), trumpet and clarinet trio

Superior Plus

Rylee Rivera (I+), clarinet solo

Malikai Utley and Sanvane Ford (I+), clarinet duet

Audree Ahrens, Ivee Lear, and Clare Hicks (I+), flute trio

Audree Ahrens, Clare Hicks, Ivee Lear, and Brynnley Porter (I+), flute and clarinet quartet

Superior Rating

Collins Readout (I-), alto saxophone solo

Emey McDowell (I-), trumpet solo

Ahtziri Ramos (I), trombone solo

Nolan Shields (I-), flute solo

Rylee Rivera and Collins Readout (I), clarinet and saxophone duet

Bobby Anderson, Braiden Wells, Parker Irving, and Chayden Schwery (I), trumpet, trombone, percussion quartet

Malikai Utley, Bobby Anderson, and Chayden Schwery (I), clarinet, trumpet, percussion trio

Carly Truitt, Rylee Nelsen, and Zayah Neese (I), percussion trio

Congratulations to all the performers for their well prepared performances! The sixth grade band is under the direction of Tanya Hardy.