World Hearing Day promotes hearing loss awareness

Do you or someone you know suffer from hearing loss?

Every year on March 3, World Hearing Day is held to raise awareness of how to prevent hearing loss and deafness, as well as promote ear and hearing care around the world. Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer educational materials related to hearing loss and prevention.

Changing mindsets

The WHO theme this year is “Changing mindsets: Empower yourself to make ear and hearing care a reality for all.” It builds upon last year’s of encouraging individuals to recognize the importance of ear and hearing health, and inspiring behavior to protect that, as hearing loss can occur at any age.

The WHO estimates that by 2050, 2.5 billion people worldwide will have some degree of hearing loss, and more than 700 million will need hearing rehabilitation. The global cost of unaddressed hearing losses costs nearly one-trillion US dollars.

About 430 million people, over 5% of the world’s population, require rehabilitation to address disabled hearing. Disabled hearing loss is loss that is greater than 35 decibels in the better hearing ear. Of those aged 60 and older, over 25% have disabled hearing loss. Normal hearing is classified as hearing thresholds of 20 dB or better in both ears.

A 2019 study conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics of the CDC found that 13% of adults have some difficulty hearing and 1.6% either a lot of difficulty hearing or could not hear even when using a hearing device. The percentage of difficulty hearing increased with age, from 6.3% for those aged 18-44 up to 26.8% ages 65 and older. The percentage with a lot of difficulty or unable to hear at all increased from 0.6% in ages 18-44 up to 4.1% in ages 65 and older.

When it starts

Hearing loss can start as early as the prenatal period, and be caused by genetic factors or by intrauterine infections. In babies, a lack of oxygen at birth, low birth weight and severe jaundice have been found to cause hearing loss. As children grow, chronic ear infections and other illnesses can increase chances of hearing loss. In adults, smoking, chronic diseases and other age-related hearing loss can occur. Throughout one’s life, exposure to loud noises, impacted ear wax, trauma to the head or ear, ototoxic medications and ear conditions can all affect one’s hearing.

When hearing loss is not addressed, it can lead to limitations in communication and speech, social isolation, limitations in education and employment, and adverse cognition.

The CDC lists the following signs to look for hearing loss: speech and other sounds seem muffled, trouble hearing high-pitched sounds, trouble understanding conversations when in a noisy place, trouble understanding speech over the phone, trouble hearing certain sounds such as the difference between “s” and “f” in speech, asking others to speak more slowly or clearly, asking someone to speak more loudly or repeat themselves, turning up the volume of the television or radio, ringing in the ears and certain sounds are bothersome or create pain.

People experiencing any of those are encouraged to get their hearing tested.

Prevention

While not all hearing loss can be avoided, noise-induced hearing loss can be mitigated using the following suggestions by the CDC: turn down the volume, walk away from loud noises, take breaks from noises, avoid loud, noisy activities and places and use hearing protection. The most common types of hearing protection are insert-type earplugs, earmuffs and specifically made devices for one’s ear.

While no medical or surgical treatment exists for hearing loss caused by noise, taking steps to help prevent or lessen the severity of it now can make a big impact later.

Many schools provide annual hearing screening for students at no cost to the parents, which can help identify issues early to then be discussed with a doctor. Every state has Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Programs. Parents with concerns about their child’s hearing or for a child with hearing loss can call 1-800-CDC-INFO, or contact their local EHDI program coordinator to find available services. Iowa’s EHDI program coordinator is Tammy O’Hollearn, Director, Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Program, Iowa Department of Public Health, Lucas State Office Bldg., 5th Floor, 321 East 12th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319, phone: 515-242-5639.

For adults, it is important to talk to their doctor if they suspect they have hearing loss or are experiencing hearing issues. In Osceola, Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center offers free hearing evaluations. They are located at 322 South Delaware Street, Suite 200, or by phone at (888) 381-1354.