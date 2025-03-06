Wallace Foundation to Hold Annual Program and Meeting at Armstrong Farm

LEWIS, Iowa – The Wallace Foundation will hold an educational event for the public, followed by its annual business meeting, March 13 at the Armstrong Memorial Research and Demonstration Farm, just west of Lewis.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a welcome address from Mark Bentley, president of the Wallace Foundation.

From 10 a.m. to noon, attendees will hear updates from two Iowa State University Extension and Outreach specialists: Richard Roth, nitrogen science education specialist, and Doug Houser, digital ag extension specialist.

Roth will discuss nitrogen impacts with the use of cover crops and address other nitrogen concerns heading into the 2024 growing season.

Houser will discuss the many uses of drones for agricultural applications and will touch on other trends within digital agriculture.

“As we head into the spring season, new technology and the efficient use of nitrogen is going to be critical for success this year,” said Aaron Saeugling, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “Both speakers are new to ISU Extension and Outreach and bring many years of experience in their respective fields.”

Also before lunch, Kendall Lamkey, research farms director and associate dean for facilities and operations for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State, will give a general update on the farms.

The annual business meeting of the Wallace Foundation will be held at 1 p.m.

The event is free to attend and includes lunch by Downtowner Cafe and Catering. Attendees are asked to pre-register in order to help with facility and meal planning.

To register, email Farm Superintendent Matt Groves at mjgroves@iastate.edu or call him at 712-769-2402.

The meeting will be held inside the Wallace Foundation Learning and Outreach Center, 53020 Hitchcock Ave. Lewis, Iowa 51544.