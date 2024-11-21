Council awards contract for streetscape project

The Osceola City Council approved 4-0 a bid from TK Concrete of Pella for the upcoming central business district streetscape project at their Nov. 12 meeting; councilman Jose Vargas was absent.

Project overview

The streetscape project is one that is over a decade in the making. An article by clarkecountylife.com that appeared in the Oct. 3 paper discussed the project,

“The genesis of the streetscape project came in 2012 from then Mayor Fred Diehl. In a city review of infrastructure for community improvement planning, Diehl, the city council and others began documenting the deterioration of the buildings and the infrastructure around the square. With many buildings, their sidewalks, lamp posts, and the underlying infrastructure revealing their age, along with updated laws pertaining safety, the streetscape project was initiated to address these issues and help position areas for growth and sustainability.

“As part of the design, the new parking pavers will augment a storm water management feature that will absorb rain and runoff and redirect it. The paver system, along with a resized traditional storm system, will add storm water storage during heavy rain events and help with improving the quality of the storm water that ultimately ends up in Q-Pond.

“With years of planning involved in the streetscape project, City officials were dedicated to addressing the financing for the new updates. Wheeler and the Osceola City Council reviewed and applied for various grant opportunities from the Federal and State levels to local CCDC partnerships and were able to secure funding of more than $100,000 through a Water Quality Storm Water Grant and another $2 Million through the Sponsored Watershed Program. The Iowa DOT is also contributing funds for the improvements on Main Street, which is US Hwy 69.”

Sanitary sewer manhole covers will also be replaced, new street lighting will be added around the square and stop signs will be at all four intersections around the square.

The project will occur in two phases, beginning on Washington Street and working its way onto Main St./Highway 69, to Jefferson Street and finally Fillmore.

The contractor is not allowed to continue around the square until they finish the phase they are on, with the intent to keep from having all four sides of the square torn up at the same time.

Traffic control and detours will be in effect throughout the project.

Bids

The streetscape project went to bid in late September, with bids to be received by Oct. 29. Components of the project noted in the bid included:

“all labor, materials, and equipment necessary to construct approximately 4,400 square yards of 10″ portland cement concrete, 8,200 square yards of 8″ portland cement concrete, approximately 6,700 square yards of sidewalk and driveway removal and replacement, approximately 48,000 square feet of permeable interlocking pavers, 3,300 linear feet of 15-inch thru 36-inch storm sewer, 600 linear feet of 8-inch thru 18-inch sanitary sewer pipe, services, manholes, intakes, 2,500 linear feet of 8-inch and 10-inch water main, services, fittings, valves, hydrant assembly, street lights, subbase, subdrains, surface restoration, testing, mobilization, traffic control and miscellaneous work, including cleanup.”

After opening a public hearing for the project contract, Osceola City Administrator Ty Wheeler informed council eight contractors had turned in bids for the project, with the apparent low bid coming from TK Concrete, Inc., at $6,407,520.

Wheeler said the five lowest bids received were at or below $7 million, making a good indication of the market for this project.

“We’ll probably give a notice to proceed some time in the next couple weeks…the project has to be completed by June of 2026,” said Wheeler. The deadline for the project’s completion is to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States, and the 175th anniversary of Osceola.

“This is a project that started two years before me…12 years later, we’re going to sign, seal and deliver and get it done for the people of Osceola,” said Mayor Thomas Kedley, adding that the city took its time to get every grant it could to be as fiscally responsible as possible.

During public comment, it was asked when digging was anticipated to begin on W. Washington Street, which will be the first street to be worked on. Randy Johson with Veenstra and Kimm replied that there were several steps that still needed to be completed, but that TK Concrete wants to get into town as fast as they’re able.

“What I envision is they’d probably do the water and storm…that north side of the street I think would happen in the spring,” said Johnson.

Following a motion by councilman Dr. George Fotiadis and seconded by councilman Dan Hooper, the motion to award the contract passed.

“This one is in honor of Fred Diehl,” said Kedley as the motion passed.

In relation to the project, council also approved 4-0 a resolution to adopt the plans, specifications and form of contract for the project, and an amendment to the engineering services to add Construction Services with Veenstra and Kimm.

Other council news

The council approved 4-0 the hire of Mason McCoy of Reynoldson, Van Werden and McCoy LLP of Osceola as attorney for the city. Former city attorney Mark Adcock had taken a new position that required him to step down from his role for the city; he had been the city’s attorney for 14 years.

Council approved 4-0 a special events permit for Christmas in the Park, to take place on Dec. 7 on and around the downtown square.

Sewer fees for the Clarke County Animal Shelter were waived with a 3-0 vote; councilman Dr. George Fotiadis abstained.

Approval of 4-0 was also made for a development agreement with Clarke County Development Corporation with the lot incentive program.

Minutes from the meeting can be found in the legal section of this paper, and online at the city’s website: www.osceolaia.net.