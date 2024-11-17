The Clarke County Hospital Auxiliary is hosting their Annual Auxiliary Bake Sale and Membership Drive on November 22 inside the Main Entrance of the Hospital. This year’s fundraiser will feature homemade cookies, breads, and an assortment of other delicious snacks for local families to enjoy this holiday season. All proceeds from this event will go to the CCH Auxiliary, which supports Clarke County Hospital’s ongoing efforts to provide the highest quality healthcare services to our community.

The bake sale will take place from 8 to 11 a.m., with the silent auction from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about this event, please contact Tom Bahls, Foundation Coordinator, at (641) 342-5489 or tbahls@clarkehosp.org