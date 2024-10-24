OCMS welcome new events coordinator

On Oct. 7, Osceola Chamber-Main Street (OCMS) welcomed Leslie Torres as its new events coordinator. Torres fills the position formerly held by Cady Atwood, who left in August.

“I’m super excited to have Leslie here,” said OCMS executive director, Ashleigh Eckels.

Born in Texas, Torres has lived in Osceola since she was just over a year old. She graduated from Clarke Community Schools in 2018, attended Southwestern Community College for two years, and then the University of Northern Iowa where she graduated in 2022.

Straight out of college, Torres got a job as a victim services coordinator with Crisis Intervention & Advocacy Center. There, she worked supporting victims and survivors of domestic abuse, sexual abuse, other violent crimes and homelessness. Torres enjoyed her work as a victim services coordinator and will always be an advocate for people, especially survivors. However, when she saw the job opening at OCMS, she saw it as a good career opportunity and change of pace.

“I love planning,” said Torres, something that will come in handy with all the different events the Chamber hosts throughout the year.

Torres is not unfamiliar with OCMS events - she’s been on the Latino Festival committee for two years, and was the chair last year, so she knows how all that goes into getting that event off the ground. However, she’s now learning just how much work goes into all the other OCMS events, especially as the fall and winter festivities begin to ramp up.

Her first two big events will be Downtown Spooktacular on Oct. 31, followed by the Wine Walk on Nov. 1. The Wine Walk will look a little different this year for participants - before, a swag bag was given away when picking up walk passes. This year, each shop will have either charms to put on the wine glasses, or markers to decorate them with. Torres has been working on purchasing different charms that cater to the specific store they will be featured in, and keeping track of what goes where. A coupon book will also be given out, that will have offers from different businesses around Osceola.

The next event that Torres looks forward to is the Fourth of July. Going off of notes left by Atwood, Torres is excited to expand and bring in new ideas, while also sticking to tradition.

“Leslie brings with her connections and experience that will help us to expand our services to the community,” said Eckels.

As the second full-time OCMS events coordinator, Torres is looking forward to being a representation to her community.

“It’s really important to me to represent my community, my Hispanic community, as we are very present in this community. I hope that maybe kids will see someone who looks like them in a role like this, and inspire them to do great things.”