Meet new Clarke teachers, staff

Friesen

Marissa Friesen is a new sixth-grade English Language Arts. She graduated from the College of Education at the University of Iowa in 2016. This is her fifth year in education, having previously taught fifth grade at Norwalk and middle school family and consumer sciences in Dallas Center.

In her free time, Friesen loves to read and enjoys chatting about books with others. When not reading, she can be found in her sewing room, where she makes most of her own clothes. She, her husband and their three dogs live in Indianola.

Friesen took a few years off from teaching, and is excited to get back into the classroom.

Gray

Page Gray is a new third grade teacher at Clarke Elementary; this is her first year teaching. Originally from Afton, Gray graduated from East Union in 2021, completed her associates degree with a focus in Elementary Education at Southwestern Community College in 2022, and then went to Grand View University where she graduated with her bachelors in Elementary Education with an endorsement in Social Sciences. She is working towards her master’s degree with an endorsement in reading through Grand View.

When not at school, Gray enjoys reading, a love she looks forward to sharing with her students. She just married a Clarke alum, and has one cat and one dog.

At Clarke, Gray is excited to not only have a role at the elementary school, but also be involved in the secondary school and the community as well. She looks forward to all the firsts she will experience as a new teacher.

McKibbin

Mitchell McKibbin is the new middle school PE and health teacher, as well as an assistant coach for the high school football team. McKibbin grew up in western Nebraska, and moved to South Dakota to attend college at Black Hills State University, where he graduated in May.

Now living in Osceola, McKibbin enjoys golfing and being around sporting events. He is excited to start this new teaching chapter of his life.

Wilson

Cheyenne Wilson is the new high school science teacher. This will be her third year teaching, after spending four years as an associate for students with severe and profound disabilities. Having taught in Des Moines, she chose to come to Osceola for its smaller size and family-like atmosphere. Wilson has undergraduate degrees in biology, criminal justice and forensics, and her masters in secondary education from Drake University.

Wilson will be moving to Osceola with her husband and 7-year-old son. She also has two older boys.

She looks forward to building relationships with the students and staff, and helping to refresh the science department to offer a more diverse range of science and higher-level courses.

Ames

Ames is the therapy dog at Clarke Elementary. His calm demeanor and friendly attitude will help to bring both comfort and joy to students and staff alike. He will be with his handler, Kimberly Adams, who will bring him around the school throughout the day to meet with students. When he is with Adams, it is appropriate to touch him with permission.

Ames was trained at CARES, Inc., in Kansas before coming to live with Adams and her husband, Walker.

When not in school, Ames likes to play fetch and run with his dog brothers, exploring the outdoors, cuddling and chewing on his favorite toys.

Gus

Gus is a balance, stability and pressure pain therapy service dog for his handler Emily Lampe. He received his service dog certification from Knallhart Kennels in Riverside, and passed his American Kennel Club Obedience Certification, Therapy Dog Certification and Service Dog Certification.

When Gus is wearing his red bandana and leash cover, which he earned from his training, he is on his best behavior and cannot be distracted by being petted or touched. Instead, he welcomes waves from students.