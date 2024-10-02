Murray football v Southeast Warren

The Murray Mustangs move to 3-3 after a 58-18 loss on the road at Southeast Warren on Friday.

Murray put their first score on the board with just over four minutes left in the first quarter, with a 10-yard run by Nolan Gannon; a pass after failed. In the remaining four minutes, Southeast Warren put up 24 points, with a 58-yard run, a safety, a 30-yard and two-yard runs, with successful points after on two of the three touchdowns. Both teams managed another six points each in the second quarter, with a four-yard run by Gannon for Murray, and a 57-yard run for Southeast Warren; run attempts by both teams after failed.

In the third quarter, Gannon scored another six for Murray from nine-yards out, the final points for Murray for the night. Southeast Warren scored three times in the third quarter, and once in the fourth.

Austin Peterson had two fumble recoveries for the Mustangs. Caden Page and Keegan Chew threw 10 complete of 26 pass attempts for 36 total yards, with Page throwing one interception. Gannon had 36 total receiving yards, averaging 18 yards per carry, and Ayden Lamb had 51 receiving yards. The Mustangs had 33.0 total tackles, including 1.0 sack and 7.0 tackles for loss.

Murray hosts Lenox (5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Game stats

Murray 6-6-6-0

Southeast Warren 24-6-22-6

Murray individual stats

RUSHING

Keegan Chew 1-11; Caden Page 16-(-2); Wylee Wright 3-5; Nolan Gannon 20-101-3 (TD)

PASSING

Chew 4/10-30; Page 6/16-56-1 (I)

RECEIVING

Chew 1-(-4); Keaton Brammer 2-3; Ayden Lamb 5-51; Gannon 2-36

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

Chew 2.0-1-0-0; Page 4.5-2-0-1.0; AJ Clarke 1.0-0-0-0; Seth McMurray 3.0-2-1.0-2.0; Jaxon Darby 1.0-1-0-1.0; Lamb 3.0-3-0-0; Wright 0.5-0-0-0.5; Gannon 11.0-9-0-2.0; Wyatt Patton 0.5-0-0-0; Grady Mongar 2.0-1-0-0.5; Austin Peterson 4.5-3-0-0

FUMBLE RECOVERIES

Peterson 2

KICKING

Peterson 5-157

KICK RETURNS

Chew 1-0; Clarke 1-0; Lamb 3-45; Patton 1-0

PUNTING

Chew 4-114

PUNT RETURNS

Brammer 1-5

Southeast Warren team stats

RUSHING

32-290-7(TD)

PASSING

6/10-37-1(TD)

RECEIVING

6-37-1(TD)

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

54.0-30-5.0-16.0

FUMBLE RECOVERIES

3

INTERCEPTIONS

1-39

KICKING

9-2(TB)-322

KICK RETURNS

1-15

PUNTING

4-137

TWO-PT CONVERSIONS

4-8