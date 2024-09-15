Murray to celebrate Homecoming Week

Murray Community Schools will celebrate their Homecoming Week next week, Sept. 17-20. Their theme this year is “Surfing to Victory,” and will feature four dress-up days, culminating in the football game at 7 p.m. on Friday against Lamoni.

A pep rally will be held tomorrow, at which time the Homecoming Court will be announced. Look for a picture of the court in next week’s paper. King and Queen will be crowned during halftime of the football game.

The following are dress-up days for the school:

Tue., Sept. 17 - Travel Tuesday. What are you wearing on the airplane?

Wed., Sept. 18 - Aloha Day. You’ve made it. Now it’s time to relax and enjoy the beach. Wear your Hawaiian shirt or a lei.

Thu., Sept. 19 - Touristy Chic. Dress up for a night out on the town.

Fri., Sept. 20 - Festive Friday. Wear your best purple and gold.

The homecoming parade will take place on Friday the 20th, starting at 2:30 p.m. Parade goers are asked not to drive or park near the school’s circle drive or route, which will be up 3rd St. to Maple, north on Maple until 5th St. where it turns east, then continues until turning south on Grant St.

Sat., Sept. 21 - The homecoming dance will take place from 7 to 10 p.m., and is open to grades seven through 12.

Anyone who is willing to donate a trailer for floats, or anyone willing to volunteer to drive in the parade, are asked to contact the school - 641-447-2517. The school should also be contacted if a business or organization wishes to participate in the parade.