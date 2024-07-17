Iowa Army National Guard Unit Returns Home After 12 Month Deployment to Middle East

Des Moines — After a year-long deployment to the Middle East, 150 Soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 831st Engineer Vertical Construction Company (EVCC) are returning home. Christian Houghton of Murray will be one of those soldiers coming home on Friday.

Christian Houghton (contributed photo)

Those Soldiers were federally activated in September 2023 to support Operation Spartan Shield under U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), a region encompassing 27 countries including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. This federal activation was the unit’s first since 2005 when they were deployed in support to war on terrorism. During their deployment, the 831st EVCC completed over 50 construction projects, contributing more than 60,000 hours of troop labor across seven U.S. bases in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, and Kuwait. These projects significantly enhanced the protection and operational capabilities of U.S. Forces in CENTCOM, particularly for Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.

In recognition of their exceptional service, the unit received numerous awards: 7 Meritorious Service Medals, 87 Army Commendation Medals, and 65 Army Achievement Medals, alongside many coins for excellence.

A welcome home ceremony is scheduled for July 19, 2024, at the Des Moines Airbase, located at 3100 McKinley Ave, Building 100, Main Hangar, Des Moines, IA. They will arrive at 3:35 PM with the ceremony to commence shortly after arrival. Iowa National Guard senior leadership, distinguished guests, family, and friends will be in attendance to honor the returning soldiers.