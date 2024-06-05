Unofficial primary results June 4, 2024

Tuesday’s primary election saw 1,127 votes cast out of 6,133 registered voters in Clarke County, a 18.38% turnout. There were 79 write-in ballots. 938 ballots, with 83.23% of votes, were from the Republican Party. The Democratic Party had 183 ballots cast with 16.24%. The Libertarian Party had 6 ballots cast for 0.53%.

The following are the unofficial combined results as of 8:45 p.m. on June 4 with 100% of precincts reporting.

County Board of Supervisor district 1

Dean Robins (R), 798 votes

Write-ins - 17 Republican, 16 Democrat, 1 Libertarian

County Board of Supervisor district 3

Brian K. Sorensen (R), 468 votes

Austin Taylor (R), 443 votes

Write-ins - 2 Republican, 17 Democrat, 1 Libertarian

County Auditor

Jessica Graves (R), 848 votes

Write-ins - 6 Republican, 13 Democrat, 1 Libertarian

County Sheriff

Rob Kovacecivh (R), 625 votes

George R. Barber III (R), 302 votes

Write-ins - 26 Democrat, 5 Libertarian

United States Representative Dist. 3

Zach Nunn (R), 810 votes

Lanon Baccam (D), 142 votes

Melissa Vine (D), 39 votes

Write-ins - 11 Republican, 1 Libertarian

State Senator Dist. 12

Amy Sinclair (R), 801 votes

Nicole Loew (D), 166 votes

Write-ins - 17 Republican

Iowa House of Representatives Dist. 24

Sam Wengryn (R), 441 votes

Brenda Brammer-Smith (R), 296 votes

Sonya Hicks (D), 148 votes

Write-ins - 8 Republican

State Representative Dist. 23

Ray Bubba Sorensen (R), 148 votes

Karen Varley (D), 22 votes

Write-ins - 2 Republican

The unofficial election results can be found on Clarke County Auditor’s website: https://clarkecounty.iowa.gov/elections/election-results/