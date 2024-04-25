Clarke County Historical Museum Celebrates 2024 Grand Opening Sunday, May 5

History is back for Clarke County residents as the Clarke County Historical Museum opens its doors for the 2024 season with a Grand Opening Celebration on Sunday, May 5, 2024, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the museum grounds, 1030 S. Main Street, Osceola.

“We hope everyone will come out to see all the historical treasures that have been collected through the years,” says Phyllis Paul, president, Clarke County Historical Society and Museum. “We have so many exciting things planned for this year and hope that everyone, young and young-at-heart, will make the museum a regular weekend stop.”

The Museum Grand Opening will feature tours of the facilities including the main museum building, the Knox #8 School House, the Harlan Log Cabin and the Machine Shed.

“We’ll also have the Museum Annex open for tours,” says Phyllis. “That’s where the big stuff is!”

Special events will include Blacksmithing demonstrations using traditional tools and forges; Chuckwagon Cooking over an open fire; Heritage Apple demonstrations with information on old-time apple varieties and their uses; and Spinning Wheel Demonstrations, showing the skill of spinning wool into yarn.

There is no charge to tour the museum, but free-will donations are greatly appreciated. The Clarke County Historical Society and Museum is a 501c3 volunteer-run non-profit organization for the preservation and celebration of the rich history of Clarke County and its residents. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.