National Library Week is April 7-13

Next week, libraries across America will celebrate National Library Week, an event that has been sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) since 1958. The week celebrates the country’s libraries, library workers and their contributions and promotes support of libraries and their use. All varieties of libraries observe and participate in the week - public, school, academic, etc.

Each year’s National Library Week has a theme, and the ALA has set this year’s as ‘Read, Set, Library.” The theme seeks to illustrate the idea that in an ever-online world, libraries allow for people to connect with other book lovers, and learn from the variety of activities that libraries offer - from children’s storytime to adult book discussion, crafts, genealogy, reading programs and more.

Each day of the week has a different theme and focus:

• Monday, April 24: Right to Read Day, a day for readers, advocates, and library lovers to take action to protect, defend, and celebrate the right to read. State of America’s Libraries Report released.

• Tuesday, April 25: National Library Workers Day, a day for library staff, users, administrators and Friends groups to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers.

• Wednesday, April 26: National Library Outreach Day (formerly National Bookmobile Day), a day to celebrate library outreach and the dedicated library professionals who are meeting their patrons where they are.

• Thursday, April 27: Take Action for Libraries Day, a day to rally advocates to support libraries.

More information about each day can be found by visiting the ALA website, www.ala.org, and following the links. The theme in 1958 was ‘Wake Up and Read!,’ in an encouragement for Americans to pick up reading again in their free time.

This year’s National Library Week honorary chair is children’s author Meg Medina, who is quoted on the ALA website as saying about National Library Week,

“Libraries connect our communities and enrich our lives in ways we may not realize, and one of my greatest pleasures is discovering the unexpected and beautiful things libraries offer. Join me in celebrating the gift of libraries everywhere and the adventures and opportunities they unlock for us every day. Read, Set, Library!”

Clarke County is home to two public libraries: the Osceola Public Library and Murray Public Library. Osceola’s library is located at 300 S. Fillmore St., and has hours of Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

The Murray Public Library is located at 416 Maple St., and is currently on its summer hours: Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays from 12 to 5 p.m.