Burn ban in effect

An open burn ban request for Clarke County was submitted to the Iowa State Fire Marshal on Monday, Feb. 26 pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40, which states:

1. The state fire marshal, during periods of extremely dry conditions or under other conditions when the state fire marshal finds open burning constitutes a danger to life or property, may prohibit open burning in an area of the state at the request of the chief of a local fire department, a city council or a board of supervisors and when an investigation supports the need for the prohibition. The state fire marshal shall implement the prohibition by issuing a proclamation to persons in the affected area. The chief of a local fire department, the city council or the board of supervisors that requested the prohibition may rescind the proclamation after notifying the state fire marshal of the intent to do so, when the chief, city council or board of supervisors finds that the conditions responsible for the issuance of the proclamation no longer exist.

2. Violation of a prohibition issued under this section is a simple misdemeanor.

3. This section does not give the state fire marshal the authority to prohibit the use of outdoor fireplaces, barbeque grills, properly supervised dumping grounds, or the burning of trash in incinerators or trash burners made of metal, concrete, masonry, or heavy one-inch wire mesh, with no openings greater than one square inch.

The ban went into effect at 8 a.m., and is for the fire districts of Osceola, Murray, Woodburn, New Virginia and Truro; Weldon is not included at this time.

The ban is expected to remain in effect until Sunday, March. 3 when precipitation is predicted to occur. Weather conditions will be monitored, and the ban may be rescinded as conditions allow.