Election Day is Nov. 7

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. The following names and measures will appear on the ballot. All names and measures are listed as they appear on the ballot.
Osceola City Mayor – (vote for no more than one)
Thomas Kedley
Osceola City Council 1st Ward – (vote for no more than one)
Joseph Adam Woodcock II
Dan Hooper
Benjamin Bishop
Osceola City Council 2nd Ward – (vote for no more than one)
Thomas Bahls
Osceola City Council 3rd Ward – (vote for no more than one)
Sonya Hicks
Osceola Council Member At Large – (vote for no more than one)
George Fotiadis
Miles Murphy
Osceola Council Member At Large – to fill a vacancy – (vote for no more than one)
Jose J Vargas
Murray City Mayor – (vote for no more than one)
Diana Moffitt-Robins
Jeffrey D Robbins
Murray City Council At Large – (vote for no more than three)
Darrell Douglas Black
Robert L Myers
Steve Jurshak
Pat ONeil
Ben Heath
Patricia Adams
Woodburn City Mayor – (vote for no more than one)
No Candidates
Woodburn City Council At Large – (vote for no more than two)
Vickie Brown
Woodburn City Council At Large –to fill a vacancy (vote for no more than one)
No Candidates
Clarke Comm. School Director Dist. 1 – (vote for no more than one)
Brad Lampe
Clarke Comm. School Director Dist. 2 – (vote for no more than one)
No Candidates
Clarke Comm. School Director Dist.4 – (vote for no more than one)
Rosaura Edith Flores
Clarke Comm. School Director Dist.5 – (vote for no more than one)
Wendy Short
Clarke Comm. School Director At Large – (vote for no more than one)
Ty Blackford
Murray Community School Directors At Large – (vote for no more than three)
Brian Peterson
Joseph Miller
Sarah Dinham
Tara Page
Matthew Dinham
Nicholas Smith
I-35 School Director Dist. 1 – (vote for no more than one)
Dan Hutton
Jeremy Maske
I-35 School Director Dist. 2 – (vote for no more than one)
Nathan Gibson
Eddie Vonnahme
I-35 Director At Large – (vote for no more than one)
Roger Cannoy
Jessica Bucklin
East Union School Director Dist. 5 – (vote for no more than one)
Jamie Buffington
Mormon Trail Comm. School Directors at Large – (vote for no more than three)
Stephanie Bear
Patrick D Evans
Marc Smiarowski
Southwestern Community College Director Dist. 3 – to fill a vacancy – (vote for no more than one)
Susan Stearns
Southwestern Community College Director Dist. 4 – (vote for no more than one)
Carol Saxton
Public measures
CITY OF OSCEOLA – PUBLIC MEASURE EK
Shall the current Board of Trustees for the municipal water utility of the City of Osceola, in the County of Clarke, State of Iowa, as established by election on November 13, 1935, be discontinued, with management and control of the waterworks returning to the Osceola City Council?
CLARKE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT – PUBLIC MEASURE EL
Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Clarke Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.
MURRAY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT – PUBLIC MEASURE EM
Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Murray Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.
EAST UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT – PUBLIC MEASURE UH
Summary: To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the East Union Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.
Voting information
The polls will be open at 7:00 a.m. on Nov. 7 and close at 8:00 p.m. Polling locations for Clarke County are:
Middle precinct (Ward, Knox and Green Bay townships) - Clarke County 4-H building
Murray precinct (Madison, Troy and Doyle townships, Murray city) - Murray Community Center
North precinct (Washington, Fremont and Osceola townships) - Osceola Eagles
Osceola 1st Ward precinct - LifePoint Assembly of God Church
Osceola 2nd Ward precinct - Osceola United Methodist Church
Osceola 3rd Ward precinct - Osceola County Club
Woodburn Precinct (Liberty, Jackson and Franklin townships, Woodburn city) - Woodburn Legion Hall.
Voters who are physically unable to enter a polling place have the right to vote in their vehicle. Contact the Clarke County Auditor’s office for more information: 641-342-3315, or email: jwhite@clarkecountyiowa.org.
Absentee voting is available at the Auditor’s Office at the Courthouse, 100 South Main Street, during regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Nov. 6. All absentee ballots must be received by the Auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 to be counted on time.
An approved form of identification must be provided by pre-registered voters at a polling place before casting a regular ballot. Those who register ot vote on Election Day must provide proof of residence. Voters who are changing precincts must also provide proof of residence.
For questions regarding Election Day, contact the Auditor’s Office at 641-342-3315.