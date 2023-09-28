Petitions filed for city, school board seats

The following petitions were filed in the Clarke County Auditor’s Office for mayoral and city council seats in Osceola, Murray and Woodburn, as well as school board seats in Clarke and Murray Community School Districts. All names are listed in alphabetical order, and may appear differently on the Nov. 7 ballot.

City of Osceola

Mayor - two-year term ending 2025

Thomas Kedley (incumbent)

City Council Ward 1 - four-year term ending 2027

Benjamin Bishop

Dan Hooper (incumbent)*

Joseph Adam Woodcock II

City Council Ward 2 - two-year term ending 2025

Thomas Bahls (incumbent)*

City Council Ward 3 - four-year term ending 2027

Sonya Hicks

City Council At-large - four year term ending 2027

George Fotiadis (incumbent)

Miles Murphy

City Council At-large - to fill a vacancy, two-year term ending 2025

Jose J. Vargas (incumbent)

*Redistricting of the wards folded Hooper into Ward 1 (held by Douglas Gay) from Ward 2, and Bahls into Ward 2 from Ward 3.

City of Murray

Mayor - two-year term ending 2025

Diana Moffit-Robins

Jeffrey Robbins

City Council At-large - four-year term ending 2027

Patricia Adams

Darrell Douglas Black

Ben Heath

Steve Jurshak

Robert L. Myers

Pat O’Neil (incumbent)

City of Woodburn

Mayor - two-year term ending 2025

No candidates filed.

City Council At-large - four-year term ending 2027

Vickie Brown (incumbent)

City Council At-large - to fill a vacancy, two-year term ending 2025

No candidates filed.

Clarke Community School Board

District 1 - four-year term ending 2027

Brad Lampe (incumbent)*

District 2 - two-year term ending 2025

No candidates filed.

District 4 - four-year term ending 2027

Rosaura Edith Flores

District 5 - four-year term ending 2027

Wendy Short (incumbent)

At-large - four-year term ending 2027

Ty Blackford

*Lampe held the District 2 seat, but was redistricted into District 1.

Murray Community School Board

At-large - four-year term ending 2027

Matthew Dinham

Sarah Dinham (incumbent)

Joseph Miller

Tara Page (incumbent)

Brian Peterson

Nicholas Smith

Interstate 35 School Board

Candidate information not available at press time.

Public measure

Also on the ballot will be a public measure vote:

“Shall the current Board of Trustees for the municipal water utility of the City of Osceola, in the County of Clarke, State of Iowa, as established by election on November 13, 1935, be discontinued, with management and control of the waterworks returning to the Osceola City Council?”