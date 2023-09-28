Petitions filed for city, school board seats

The following petitions were filed in the Clarke County Auditor’s Office for mayoral and city council seats in Osceola, Murray and Woodburn, as well as school board seats in Clarke and Murray Community School Districts. All names are listed in alphabetical order, and may appear differently on the Nov. 7 ballot.
City of Osceola
Mayor - two-year term ending 2025
Thomas Kedley (incumbent)
City Council Ward 1 - four-year term ending 2027
Benjamin Bishop
Dan Hooper (incumbent)*
Joseph Adam Woodcock II
City Council Ward 2 - two-year term ending 2025
Thomas Bahls (incumbent)*
City Council Ward 3 - four-year term ending 2027
Sonya Hicks
City Council At-large - four year term ending 2027
George Fotiadis (incumbent)
Miles Murphy
City Council At-large - to fill a vacancy, two-year term ending 2025
Jose J. Vargas (incumbent)
*Redistricting of the wards folded Hooper into Ward 1 (held by Douglas Gay) from Ward 2, and Bahls into Ward 2 from Ward 3.
City of Murray
Mayor - two-year term ending 2025
Diana Moffit-Robins
Jeffrey Robbins
City Council At-large - four-year term ending 2027
Patricia Adams
Darrell Douglas Black
Ben Heath
Steve Jurshak
Robert L. Myers
Pat O’Neil (incumbent)
City of Woodburn
Mayor - two-year term ending 2025
No candidates filed.
City Council At-large - four-year term ending 2027
Vickie Brown (incumbent)
City Council At-large - to fill a vacancy, two-year term ending 2025
No candidates filed.
Clarke Community School Board
District 1 - four-year term ending 2027
Brad Lampe (incumbent)*
District 2 - two-year term ending 2025
No candidates filed.
District 4 - four-year term ending 2027
Rosaura Edith Flores
District 5 - four-year term ending 2027
Wendy Short (incumbent)
At-large - four-year term ending 2027
Ty Blackford
*Lampe held the District 2 seat, but was redistricted into District 1.
Murray Community School Board
At-large - four-year term ending 2027
Matthew Dinham
Sarah Dinham (incumbent)
Joseph Miller
Tara Page (incumbent)
Brian Peterson
Nicholas Smith
Interstate 35 School Board
Candidate information not available at press time.
Public measure
Also on the ballot will be a public measure vote:
“Shall the current Board of Trustees for the municipal water utility of the City of Osceola, in the County of Clarke, State of Iowa, as established by election on November 13, 1935, be discontinued, with management and control of the waterworks returning to the Osceola City Council?”