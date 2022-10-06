Dates set for ‘Downtown Spooktacular,’ trick or treat

In 2006, Osceola Chamber-Main Street (OCMS) presented its first “Trunk or Treat,” an event in which Osceola businesses and residents could come to the Osceola square, decorate their trunks and distribute candy to trick-or-treaters.

This year instead of Trunk or Treat, OCMS is trying something new - Downtown Spooktacular. The event is set to take place 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

Instead of decorated cars around the square, downtown businesses are encouraged to decorate their storefronts, while businesses without downtown locations can set up and decorate in the alleyways around the square.

OCMS director Ashleigh Eckels said the change came as a way to try to help revamp the event.

“It used to be, people would actually decorate their trunks, and now it’s faded and lost participants. We thought this way, make it more of a ‘Halloween-type’ festival with more decorations, make it fun for the kids,” said Eckels.

Trunk or Treat draws large crowds of children and parents, who followed the set up around the inside of the courthouse square, often resulting in long lines. By having the decorated stores more spread out, a hope is to help alleviate the congestion and allow the foot traffic to flow more smoothly.

Citywide Trick or Treat

City council approved city wide trick or treating for Friday, Oct. 28 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at their Sept. 20 meeting.