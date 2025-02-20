Feb. 20-27 meal site menu

Feb. 20: Hot dog, roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetables, fresh fruits, mustard.
Feb. 21: Sloppy joe, baked beans, potato salad, apple crisp.
Feb. 24: Country fried steak dinner, whipped potatoes w/gravy, corn, multi-grain bread, pudding, margarine.
Feb. 25: Breaded fish sandwich, roasted red potatoes, glazed carrots, cookie, tartar sauce, margarine.
Feb. 26: Hamburger, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, fresh fruit, ketchup & mustard.
Feb. 27: Chicken supreme casserole, baked sweet potato, green beans, whole wheat bread, lemon bar, margarine.
*menu subject to change without notice.