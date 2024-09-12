September 12, 2024

Sept. 12-19 meal site menu

Sept. 12: Bbq rib sandwich, au gratin potatoes, northern beans, pudding.

Sept. 13: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, wheat bread, frosted brownie, margarine.

Sept. 16: Hamburger patty, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, brussel sprouts, wheat bread, pudding, margarine.

Sept. 17: Berry almond chicken salad, pasta salad, saltine crackers (2), cookie, ranch dressing (2).

Sept. 18: Breaded fish sandwich, macaroni & cheese, stewed tomatoes, lemon bar, margarine, tartar sauce.

Sept. 19: Country fried steak, country gravy, whipped potatoes, glazed carrots, wheat bread, fresh seasonal fruit, margarine.

*menu subject to change without notice